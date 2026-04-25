ETV Bharat / state

Anna University Student Rape Case Convict's Mother Moves State Human Rights Commission Over 'Murderous Assault' On Son

Chennai: Gangadevi, the mother of Anna University student sexual assault convict Gnanasekaran has approached the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission seeking disciplinary action against a prison warden and guards for allegedly carrying out a “murderous assault” on her son.

Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor is currently serving a prison sentence in connection with the sexual assault case on an Anna University student in December 2024. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mahila Court in June 2025 after being found guilty of all 11 charges, including rape. According to the court, his term will be for a minimum period of 30 years without remission. Following the verdict, Gnanasekaran was lodged in Puzhal Prison.

During the early hours of April 20, prison guards admitted Gnanasekaran to the Stanley Government Hospital for treatment, claiming that he had suffered seizures. After receiving medical treatment at the hospital, Gnanasekaran was discharged and subsequently returned to Puzhal Prison.

But his mother Gangadevi alleged that her son's health deteriorated—necessitating his hospitalization—solely because the prison warden and guards “subjected him to a brutal, murderous assault”.

Gangadevi filed a formal complaint on Saturday with the State Human Rights Commission, located on Greenways Road in Chennai, demanding that appropriate action be taken against the prison warden and guards for engaging in human rights violations by assaulting her son while he was in custody.