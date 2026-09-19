Anna University Student Dies Of Scrub Typhus; Tamil Nadu Heath Department Denies Dengue Link
Harish Kumar had been suffering from high fever for four days and was referred to the Kilpauk Government Hospital, where he died on Friday.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Chennai: A 20-year-old Anna University student died while undergoing treatment for a high fever at a government hospital in Chennai, with the Health Department clarifying that he had been diagnosed with scrub typhus and not dengue fever.
The deceased has been identified as Harish Kumar, a student of Anna University. He had been suffering from high fever for four days and was initially taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on September 17. He was subsequently referred to the Kilpauk Government Hospital, where he was admitted for further treatment.
Harish Kumar died on Friday (September 18). Reports that the student had died of dengue subsequently triggered concern among students and parents.
The Kilpauk Government Hospital administration said the student had been staying at the hostel while suffering from high fever and was brought to the emergency department with a severe lung infection.
However, the Health Department later clarified that Harish Kumar had not been diagnosed with dengue. According to the department, he had tested positive for scrub typhus.
Another Student Tests Positive For Dengue
Meanwhile, another Anna University student has been diagnosed with dengue and is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to the hospital administration.
Following the detection, health authorities conducted tests among students staying in the Anna University hostel.
Anna University Registrar Kumaresan said a fever camp had been organised on the campus to screen students.
“A fever camp has been organised for students at Anna University. No one has any symptoms of dengue fever. The entire university campus is clean. There is no stagnant water anywhere,” he said.
16,830 Dengue Cases Reported This Year
The development comes amid a rise in dengue cases across Tamil Nadu. According to the Public Health Department, 253 new dengue cases were reported on Friday (September 18) alone, taking the total number of cases reported in the state from January 1 to September 18 to 16,830.
The department has directed authorities to intensify mosquito-control measures and increase the number of fever wards in hospitals.
Health officials have also urged people not to ignore symptoms such as fever, cold and cough and to seek medical attention promptly.
Also read
Tamil Nadu: AIIMS Madurai OPD to Begin From January 1, 2027, Centre Tells High Court
Exclusive: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And Kerala Lead India’s Dengue Burden