ETV Bharat / state

Anna University Student Dies Of Scrub Typhus; Tamil Nadu Heath Department Denies Dengue Link

Chennai: A 20-year-old Anna University student died while undergoing treatment for a high fever at a government hospital in Chennai, with the Health Department clarifying that he had been diagnosed with scrub typhus and not dengue fever.

The deceased has been identified as Harish Kumar, a student of Anna University. He had been suffering from high fever for four days and was initially taken to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on September 17. He was subsequently referred to the Kilpauk Government Hospital, where he was admitted for further treatment.

Harish Kumar died on Friday (September 18). Reports that the student had died of dengue subsequently triggered concern among students and parents.

The Kilpauk Government Hospital administration said the student had been staying at the hostel while suffering from high fever and was brought to the emergency department with a severe lung infection.

However, the Health Department later clarified that Harish Kumar had not been diagnosed with dengue. According to the department, he had tested positive for scrub typhus.

Another Student Tests Positive For Dengue

Meanwhile, another Anna University student has been diagnosed with dengue and is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, according to the hospital administration.

Following the detection, health authorities conducted tests among students staying in the Anna University hostel.