Anna University Rape Convict Is Already Undergoing Life Term, Goondas Act Can Be Revoked: Madras HC
Gnanasekaran's mother filed a petition in the court challenging her son's detention order, alleging it was done with malicious intent and without following legal procedures.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday revoked the Goondas Act under which Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor, was detained in connection with the Anna University sexual assault case. Gnanasekaran was convicted in the high-profile sexual assault case at the Anna University and sentenced to life imprisonment of not less than 30 years.
Gnanasekaran was arrested from Kotturpuram last year and detained under the Goondas Act as he had several pending cases against him, including theft and fraud.
However, Gnanasekaran's mother, Gangadevi, filed a petition in the Madras High Court challenging her son's detention order. In her petition, she said that Gnanasekaran was arrested by the police in December 2024 in connection with the Anna University student sexual assault case and on January 5, 2025, the Chennai City Police Commissioner ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.
She alleged that while several cases have been pending against Gnanasekaran since 2019, the Police Commissioner ordered his detention under the Goondas Act with malicious intent in connection with the sexual assault case registered in December 2024. Gangadevi also alleged that the police did not follow any regulations while detaining him and urged that the Goondas Act be revoked.
The case came up for hearing before a bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and M. Jothiraman. The police said 37 criminal cases, including theft and fraud, have been registered against Gnanasekaran. He has been convicted in five cases and acquitted in nine cases while others are still pending.
The bench observed that Gnanasekaran has already been sentenced to life imprisonment of not less than 30 years so there is no need to continue with the Goondas Act. It thus ordered revoking the preventive detention under the Goondas Act.
Also Read