Anna University Rape Convict Is Already Undergoing Life Term, Goondas Act Can Be Revoked: Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday revoked the Goondas Act under which Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor, was detained in connection with the Anna University sexual assault case. Gnanasekaran was convicted in the high-profile sexual assault case at the Anna University and sentenced to life imprisonment of not less than 30 years.

Gnanasekaran was arrested from Kotturpuram last year and detained under the Goondas Act as he had several pending cases against him, including theft and fraud.

However, Gnanasekaran's mother, Gangadevi, filed a petition in the Madras High Court challenging her son's detention order. In her petition, she said that Gnanasekaran was arrested by the police in December 2024 in connection with the Anna University student sexual assault case and on January 5, 2025, the Chennai City Police Commissioner ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.