ETV Bharat / state

Anna University Professor Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Complaint By Student

Chennai: The Registrar of Anna University has suspended Professor Gnanavel Babu after a complaint of sexual harassment was filed by a student. A fourth-year student lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office on March 26, alleging that the professor had been subjecting her to continuous sexual harassment. In her written complaint, she stated that he sent obscene text messages to her mobile phone, often late at night after 10 PM.

The student further alleged that the professor had also sent sexually suggestive messages to several of her friends and frequently made late-night calls. She accused him of misinterpreting her interactions and persistently harassing her.

Following the complaint, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest outside the university and demanded justice for the student. A preliminary inquiry was subsequently initiated under the chairperson of the university’s internal complaints committee.