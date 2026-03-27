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Anna University Professor Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Complaint By Student

The student alleged that the professor had also sent sexually suggestive messages to several of her friends and frequently made late-night calls

Anna University
Students protested at Anna University (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The Registrar of Anna University has suspended Professor Gnanavel Babu after a complaint of sexual harassment was filed by a student. A fourth-year student lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office on March 26, alleging that the professor had been subjecting her to continuous sexual harassment. In her written complaint, she stated that he sent obscene text messages to her mobile phone, often late at night after 10 PM.

The student further alleged that the professor had also sent sexually suggestive messages to several of her friends and frequently made late-night calls. She accused him of misinterpreting her interactions and persistently harassing her.

Following the complaint, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest outside the university and demanded justice for the student. A preliminary inquiry was subsequently initiated under the chairperson of the university’s internal complaints committee.

Based on initial findings, the university administration placed the professor under suspension to ensure an unhindered investigation.

In parallel, Chennai Police Commissioner Arun directed the Abhiramapuram All Women Police Station to conduct a probe. The investigation is currently being overseen by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

As part of the inquiry, police have seized the student’s mobile phone and are examining the messages allegedly sent by the professor. Officials said that appropriate legal action will be taken if the allegations are proved.

Read More:

  1. Divyang MBBS Student 'Molested' By Guard On Gorakhpur AIIMS Campus, Accused Arrested
  2. Uttarakhand: Class 10 Girl Accuses Teacher Of Molesting Her, Sending Obscene Pics On Instagram
  3. 27-yr-old man arrested for molesting PhD student inside JNU campus

TAGGED:

SEXUAL HARRASMENT
PROFESSOR SUSPENSION
SFI PROTEST
WOMEN SAFETY
ANNA UNIVERSITY

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