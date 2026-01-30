ETV Bharat / state

Anna Nagar Sexual Assault: Madras HC Pulls Up Govt, Police For Delaying Probe

Chennai: The Madras High Court expressed its displeasure with the Tamil Nadu Police stating it has not yet submitted necessary documents pertaining to the sexual assault of a minor girl at Anna Nagar in Chennai in August, 2024.

The 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. It came to fore when the victim fell ill following which her parents took her to a nearby private hospital where doctors, after examining her, confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The girl was late admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital where she was questioned by police inspector Raji. Subsequently, allegations were levelled that Raji had assaulted the girl's mother after taking her to the police station.

The police then summoned the girl's father for questioning and attempted to defuse the situation. However when he did not comply, the police inspector allegedly assaulted him as well, leading to widespread condemnation across the state against the police. Meanwhile, the statement given by the victim was leaked on social media, which further worsened the case.

The Madras High Court, which took up the case suo motu in October 2024, ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI for investigation. The Supreme Court, while hearing the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the CBI investigation, stayed it. It also ordered the formation of a special investigation team headed by Chennai Joint Commissioner of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur, along with Avadi Range Law and Order Deputy Commissioner Aiman ​​Jamal and Salem City North Deputy Commissioner Brinda to investigate the case.