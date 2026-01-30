Anna Nagar Sexual Assault: Madras HC Pulls Up Govt, Police For Delaying Probe
The court said the state police is yet to submit documents pertaining to action taken against some officers.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court expressed its displeasure with the Tamil Nadu Police stating it has not yet submitted necessary documents pertaining to the sexual assault of a minor girl at Anna Nagar in Chennai in August, 2024.
The 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. It came to fore when the victim fell ill following which her parents took her to a nearby private hospital where doctors, after examining her, confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.
The girl was late admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital where she was questioned by police inspector Raji. Subsequently, allegations were levelled that Raji had assaulted the girl's mother after taking her to the police station.
The police then summoned the girl's father for questioning and attempted to defuse the situation. However when he did not comply, the police inspector allegedly assaulted him as well, leading to widespread condemnation across the state against the police. Meanwhile, the statement given by the victim was leaked on social media, which further worsened the case.
The Madras High Court, which took up the case suo motu in October 2024, ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI for investigation. The Supreme Court, while hearing the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the CBI investigation, stayed it. It also ordered the formation of a special investigation team headed by Chennai Joint Commissioner of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur, along with Avadi Range Law and Order Deputy Commissioner Aiman Jamal and Salem City North Deputy Commissioner Brinda to investigate the case.
The committee was required to submit its investigation report to the High Court on a weekly basis. The Supreme Court had also stated in its order that the High Court should decide on the compensation to be paid to the victim.
Following this, the victim's mother filed a petition in the High Court seeking compensation. After hearing the petition, the High Court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay an additional Rs 3 lakh to the victim girl, in addition to the Rs 1 lakh already paid to her.
Meanwhile, when the case came up for hearing on Thursday, the bench of Justices P Velmurugan and Jothiraman ordered the government to submit a report on the action taken against the police officers. The case came up for hearing again on Friday during which the state's counsel stated, "The preliminary investigation with the girl's parents and others has been completed. The government has no intention of protecting anyone in the matter."
The bench however observed that the police had not taken any action in the case registered back in 2024. "The investigating officers were appointed only recently. The government has also not provided the necessary documents to the court. The actions of the police are undermining the administration of justice," the bench observed.
The judges further remarked, "If the government wants, the investigation can be completed in a single day. Otherwise, you keep the investigation pending even after 10 years." The bench stated that the judgment would be delivered based on the documents provided by the police and adjourned the case without specifying a date.
