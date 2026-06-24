ETV Bharat / state

Anna Hazare Sticks To Stand Against New RTI Rules, Hunger Strike Threat From July 5 Remains

Ahilyanagar Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has maintained his opposition to the new Right to Information (RTI) rules notified on June 12, 2026, and reiterated his warning of launching an indefinite hunger strike from July 5, saying discussions with the Chief Information Commissioner Rahul Pandey failed to address his concerns.

The Chief Information Commissioner recently visited Ralegansiddhi in Ahilyanagar district and held detailed discussions with Hazare on the amended rules following the activist’s protest warning.

Speaking after the meeting, Hazare said the RTI Act should serve the interests of citizens and not government officials. "The RTI must work for the people. However, the new rules appear to prioritise the interests of officials. This is harmful to democracy and transparent governance," he said.

Hazare demanded that the Maharashtra government convene another meeting before July 5 and invite experts from the RTI field to discuss the amended provisions. "If an appropriate decision is reached at that meeting, the next course of action will be considered; otherwise, a hunger strike will commence on July 5," he said.

He added, "If a decision is taken in line with our expectations, it will be acceptable. Otherwise, there will be no option other than launching an agitation,” Hazare said.