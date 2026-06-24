Anna Hazare Sticks To Stand Against New RTI Rules, Hunger Strike Threat From July 5 Remains
The veteran social activist sought wider consultations on the amended RTI framework, saying transparency and public accountability must remain at the centre of the law.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Ahilyanagar Veteran social activist Anna Hazare has maintained his opposition to the new Right to Information (RTI) rules notified on June 12, 2026, and reiterated his warning of launching an indefinite hunger strike from July 5, saying discussions with the Chief Information Commissioner Rahul Pandey failed to address his concerns.
The Chief Information Commissioner recently visited Ralegansiddhi in Ahilyanagar district and held detailed discussions with Hazare on the amended rules following the activist’s protest warning.
Speaking after the meeting, Hazare said the RTI Act should serve the interests of citizens and not government officials. "The RTI must work for the people. However, the new rules appear to prioritise the interests of officials. This is harmful to democracy and transparent governance," he said.
Hazare demanded that the Maharashtra government convene another meeting before July 5 and invite experts from the RTI field to discuss the amended provisions. "If an appropriate decision is reached at that meeting, the next course of action will be considered; otherwise, a hunger strike will commence on July 5," he said.
He added, "If a decision is taken in line with our expectations, it will be acceptable. Otherwise, there will be no option other than launching an agitation,” Hazare said.
Chief Information Commissioner Pandey, speaking to reporters after the meeting, said detailed and positive discussions had taken place with Hazare regarding the new RTI rules.
However, he clarified that the final decision on the issues raised in Hazare’s letter to the Chief Minister rests with the government and Hazare himself.
"The authority to make the final decision on the letter Anna wrote to the Chief Minister rests solely with the state government and Anna Hazare. I have not come with any official message from the government,” Pandey said.
Despite the meeting, Hazare remained firm on his position, leaving the possibility of a confrontation with the government open if no consensus is reached before July 5.
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