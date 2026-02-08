Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Mahapanchayat In Dehradun Demands SC-Monitored CBI Probe
A mahapanchayat held in Dehradun resolved to continue its fight till justice is served in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Dehradun: A mahapanchayat was organised outside the Parade Ground in Dehradun on Sunday to seek justice for Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist who was murdered in Uttarakhand in September 2022.
Under the banner of 'Ankita Nyay Yatra Joint Struggle Forum' various organisations participated in the mahapanchayat. During this, a resolution was passed demanding that the investigation be based on the complaint of Ankita Bhandari's parents and the CBI investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
Samajwadi Party national secretary Satyanarayan Sachan, who attended the mahapanchayat, said Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami recommended a CBI investigation into the case based on an environmentalist's FIR but the case should be based on the complaint of Ankita's parents. He also demanded that whoever destroyed evidence should be brought under the ambit of the CBI investigation.
Mohit Dimri, a member of the Ankita Nyay Yatra Joint Struggle Forum, alleged that the Dhami government is protecting VIPs in this case. "Manipulations in the investigation is a clear example of this as probe is being conducted on the complaint of Anil Joshi, who is completely unrelated to the case. We want a Supreme Court-monitored CBI investigation and will fight to the last breath to get justice for Ankita," he said.
Also, a demand has been made to investigate Satyanarayan Sachan, who filed a complaint regarding the case at Vasant Vihar police station, as he has no connection to Ankita's family, nor was he seen at any protests. He should also be investigated and his mobile phone should be examined to determine who he spoke with in this regard, another mahapanchayat member said.
Shiba, a participant of the Mahapanchayat, said the motive behind the murder has not been fully revealed till now.
CPI (ML) state secretary Indresh Maikhuri, who attended the Mahapanchayat, said that the government finally announced a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case under pressure from protests. It's also concerning that Ankita's parents and other protesters had been demanding a CBI investigation since day one, but the government continued to procrastinate, he said.
"Now, after three years, CBI probe has been ordered but the investigation has got delayed. The mahapanchayat unanimously demands a CBI investigation into Ankita Bhandari murder case under Supreme Court supervision. People on whose complaint the CBI investigation is being conducted, have no connection to the entire case. The environmentalist who filed the FIR in this case too had no relation here," he said.
"Despite filing FIR on January 9, the investigators did not even consider it appropriate to meet Ankita's parents. This explains why someone with no connection to the case was made the complainant. The government has no answer as to why Ankita's parents were excluded," said another protester.
A massive outrage was triggered when Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri was allegedly murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two staff. Her body was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh and Arya along with two others were arrested. In his letter demanding CBI probe, Ankita's father said his daughter was murdered because of a VIP, whose identity has not yet been revealed.
Also Read