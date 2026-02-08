ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Mahapanchayat In Dehradun Demands SC-Monitored CBI Probe

Dehradun: A mahapanchayat was organised outside the Parade Ground in Dehradun on Sunday to seek justice for Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist who was murdered in Uttarakhand in September 2022.

Under the banner of 'Ankita Nyay Yatra Joint Struggle Forum' various organisations participated in the mahapanchayat. During this, a resolution was passed demanding that the investigation be based on the complaint of Ankita Bhandari's parents and the CBI investigation should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Samajwadi Party national secretary Satyanarayan Sachan, who attended the mahapanchayat, said Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami recommended a CBI investigation into the case based on an environmentalist's FIR but the case should be based on the complaint of Ankita's parents. He also demanded that whoever destroyed evidence should be brought under the ambit of the CBI investigation.

Mohit Dimri, a member of the Ankita Nyay Yatra Joint Struggle Forum, alleged that the Dhami government is protecting VIPs in this case. "Manipulations in the investigation is a clear example of this as probe is being conducted on the complaint of Anil Joshi, who is completely unrelated to the case. We want a Supreme Court-monitored CBI investigation and will fight to the last breath to get justice for Ankita," he said.

Also, a demand has been made to investigate Satyanarayan Sachan, who filed a complaint regarding the case at Vasant Vihar police station, as he has no connection to Ankita's family, nor was he seen at any protests. He should also be investigated and his mobile phone should be examined to determine who he spoke with in this regard, another mahapanchayat member said.