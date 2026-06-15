ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ex-MLA Suresh Rathore Arrested Over Viral Clips

Dehradun: The police on Monday arrested former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore from his office in Buggawala of Uttarakhand's Haridwar in connection with a probe into viral audio and video clips related to the alleged naming of a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

A joint team comprising the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) detained him during an operation on Sunday and brought him to the Dalanwala police station in Dehradun before being formally placed under arrest.

"Suresh Rathore was questioned on Sunday night, after which he was arrested. The former MLA will be produced in court on Tuesday," Pramod Kumar, SP (city), said.

Uttarakhand BJP state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam had lodged a complaint at the Dalanwala police station on January 5 alleging that audio and video clips featuring Suresh Rathore and Urmila Sanawar were being circulated on social media in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case to deliberately defame him and other BJP leaders and frame them in a false case as part of a conspiracy.

In a press conference held three days ago, Rathore said the Uttarakhand High Court had quashed two of the four FIRs registered against him at the Bahadrabad and Jhabrera police stations over the alleged circulation of objectionable audio and video clips on social media related to the case.

Rathore also said investigations into the remaining two cases — registered at the Dalanwala and Nehru Colony police stations — were still underway, and he was fully cooperating with the authorities.