Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ex-MLA Suresh Rathore Arrested Over Viral Clips
The Uttarakhand High Court on June 4 quashed two of the four FIRs filed against him but directed police to continue investigating the remaining FIRs.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Dehradun: The police on Monday arrested former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore from his office in Buggawala of Uttarakhand's Haridwar in connection with a probe into viral audio and video clips related to the alleged naming of a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
A joint team comprising the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) detained him during an operation on Sunday and brought him to the Dalanwala police station in Dehradun before being formally placed under arrest.
"Suresh Rathore was questioned on Sunday night, after which he was arrested. The former MLA will be produced in court on Tuesday," Pramod Kumar, SP (city), said.
Uttarakhand BJP state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam had lodged a complaint at the Dalanwala police station on January 5 alleging that audio and video clips featuring Suresh Rathore and Urmila Sanawar were being circulated on social media in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case to deliberately defame him and other BJP leaders and frame them in a false case as part of a conspiracy.
In a press conference held three days ago, Rathore said the Uttarakhand High Court had quashed two of the four FIRs registered against him at the Bahadrabad and Jhabrera police stations over the alleged circulation of objectionable audio and video clips on social media related to the case.
Rathore also said investigations into the remaining two cases — registered at the Dalanwala and Nehru Colony police stations — were still underway, and he was fully cooperating with the authorities.
On June 4, the Uttarakhand High Court quashed two of the four FIRs filed against him. However, a single bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal directed the police to continue with the remaining two FIRs.
The 'VIP' in the clips was allegedly identified by Rathore as BJP national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Gautam. However, the former legislator on Friday denied releasing any audio or video clips on social media or making remarks against senior party leaders or the Chief Minister.
Expressing regret if his statements had caused hurt, Rathore alleged that a conspiracy had been orchestrated to damage his political career.
At a press conference on Saturday, Minister Deshraj Karnwal called Rathore's claims regarding the high court relief "misleading".
Ankita Bhandari (19) went missing and was found dead in September 2022. The incident triggered widespread protests across Uttarakhand, leading to the arrest of three persons, including the resort owner, who were subsequently convicted for the murder.
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