ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: CM Dhami Says Securing Justice Is Of Paramount Importance

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the importance of prioritising justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case during a programme in Haldwani on Sunday.

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022. Commenting on the case, the chief minister noted that ensuring justice for Ankita is a solemn responsibility of both society and the administrative system. He underscored that securing justice for her is of utmost importance.

"Rather than exploiting a sensitive case for political gain, any discourse should be based on facts," said Dhami. He questioned the opposition, asking how appropriate it is to leverage the suffering of a daughter for political advantage or to level allegations without evidence.

He emphasised that in such a sensitive matter, the judicial process, facts, and evidence must be given priority. Citing the sentencing of the guilty by the court and the judicial proceedings regarding bail applications, he stressed that the due process of law must be respected.

Dhami made the statement while addressing the 'Kumaon Dwar Mahotsav' in Haldwani, where he attended as the chief guest. (More details are awaited)