ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: CBI Questions Actress Urmila Sanawar In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A four-member CBI team, including a woman officer, on Sunday reached the residence of actress Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for questioning in relation to the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The CBI team had also visited the residence on Saturday, but had to return without questioning her as she was not present. SSP Abhinandan confirmed the arrival of the CBI team in Saharanpur, which visited Urmila's residence for questioning.

Earlier this week, Sanawar had participated in a press conference in New Delhi, alongside Bhandari's parents. Through a video message, she had also demanded that the CBI must interrogate her in the presence of the media since the investigation is not happening under the watch of a sitting Supreme Court judge.

This comes a day after the CBI questioned Rathore at the Shivalik Guest House in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The CBI took over the probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case in February this year. Its Delhi-based Special Crime Branch had registered a case against an "unknown VIP" in connection with the matter.

The case returned to the spotlight early this year after viral audio clips and videos surfaced involving Sanawar. During a Facebook Live session, Sanawar made references to the alleged involvement of a VIP in the murder, triggering fresh controversy and public debate.

These developments led to heightened political tensions, with Opposition parties and several organisations renewing demands for a CBI enquiry into the case.

Responding to the growing pressure and to address public concerns, the Uttarakhand government had formally recommended a CBI investigation into the case on January 9 to ensure transparency.