ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Sisters Write Letter In Blood To Prez Seeking Justice; Protests Intensify Over Alleged VIP Role

Almora: Protests demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari continue across Uttarakhand, as public anger grows over alleged attempts to shield influential people involved in the case. Two sisters from the Salt development block of the Almora district have written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu using their blood, demanding justice and accountability.

The sisters, Kusum Lata Baudai and her younger sister Sanjana, a Class 10 student, said they were deeply disturbed by the resurfacing of a "VIP" name in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Through their letter, they questioned whether powerful people enjoy immunity from the law.

They asked, "When a daughter of the country does not get justice, how can other daughters feel safe?" Kusum Lata, who is the state spokesperson of the Kisan Manch and president of the Pahad Foundation, said that this letter was not a request but a strong protest against what she described as an insensitive system. She alleged that evidence in the Ankita Bhandari case was destroyed and influential people were being protected. She said that this was causing a delay in serving justice.

The sisters said that the public can no longer be satisfied with repeated statements that the investigation is still ongoing. The letter, sent to the President through the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kashipur, has drawn widespread attention. Women's rights groups said the fact that a schoolgirl felt compelled to write a letter in blood reflects the deep disappointment and loss of trust in the system.