Ankita Bhandari Murder: BJP Leader Seeks Action Over 'Fake Videos'; Delhi HC To Hear Defamation Suit Today

Dehradun: Amid rising protests and political unrest over the sensational murder case of Ankita Bhandari in 2022 in Uttarakhand, BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam on Monday lodged a complaint with police, alleging conspiracy to defame him and his party using fabricated audio and video clips.

The BJP leader has also filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, the hearing of which is scheduled for Tuesday (January 6). Gautam, in his petition, demanded that the content linking his name to Ankita Bhandari case be removed from all platforms. He has also demanded Rs two crore for causing "damage to his reputation". In his petition, Gautam stated that a video defaming him was uploaded on social media on December 24, 2025, which went viral. Allegedly, the video falsely created a narrative and attempted to defame him by linking him with the murder case. In his petition, he has also stated that during the investigation of the case, the probe agencies never mentioned his name.

Further, the petition states that the campaign being run in the Ankita Bhandari case falls under the category of "fake news", and that it is being used to "gain political advantage".

In his complaint at Dalanwala police station in Dehradun on Monday, Gautam has named former BJP MLA from Haridwar's Jwalapur assembly constituency Suresh Rathore, who was expelled from the party, and his alleged wife Urmila Sanawar. He has also named several political parties, including the Uttarakhand Congress, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party, and some unidentified persons.

As per the complaint, Suresh Rathore and Urmila Sanawar allegedly acted under a criminal conspiracy to create and circulate false and fabricated audio and video recordings to defame Gautam and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Gautam has alleged that these audio-video clips linking him to Ankita Bhandari murder case were shared on social media platforms. He claimed that several political parties used these videos to spread misinformation for their own political gain and falsely implicate him in the case.