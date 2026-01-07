Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand HC Protects Former BJP MLA, Wife From Arrest
The cases alleged that Rathore and Urmila Sanawar tarnished the image of a BJP leader by releasing an audio on social media, demanding legal action.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday protected former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore from arrest in all four cases registered against him and his wife, actress Urmila Sanawar, after the latter shared an audio clip on social media, allegedly mentioning a 'VIP' allegedly linked to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. The matter was heard by a single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani.
The cases were registered against the couple in Dehradun and Haridwar, against which Rathore had approached the high court. On Tuesday, the high court granted him interim relief in the cases registered at Bahadrabad and Dalanwala police stations, followed by ordering a stay on Wednesday in the remaining cases.
The cases alleged that Rathore and Sanawar tarnished the image of a BJP leader by releasing an audio clip on social media, demanding legal action.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to remove within 24 hours social media posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the murder case. In an interim order passed on a defamation lawsuit by Gautam, Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained the two political parties from posting any content targeting the BJP national secretary as the alleged "VIP" in the murder case.
The judge said that if the content was not taken down within 24 hours, the social media platforms would remove the same as per the rules. The court also passed the directions against other persons and entities, including Sanawar and the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.
"Till the next date of hearing, the following directions are passed: Defendants 1 to 9 (Congress, AAP and others)... are restrained from hosting, uploading, publishing, circulating .. any content which names, targets, or imputes that the plaintiff is the alleged VIP in the Ankita Bhandari matter. Defendants 1 to 9 are directed to remove the various posts and videos uploaded on social media platforms, namely, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X," the court ordered.
"In the event the defendants 1 to 9 fail to comply with the directions within 24 hours of pronouncement of this order, defendants 10 to 12 (X, Meta Platforms Inc and Google LLC) are directed to take down the aforesaid posts as per the rules," it further said.
Justice Pushkarna said Gautam had made out a prima facie case in his favour, and if the interim order to restrain the hosting of the "defamatory" content was not passed, irreparable injury would be caused to him. The court asked the social media platforms to also take down any "identical" content once it was flagged by the BJP leader.
In 2022, 19-year-old Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Pauri district, was murdered. The resort owner, Pulkit Arya, and two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were subsequently arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court for the crime.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read