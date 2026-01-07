ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand HC Protects Former BJP MLA, Wife From Arrest

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday protected former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore from arrest in all four cases registered against him and his wife, actress Urmila Sanawar, after the latter shared an audio clip on social media, allegedly mentioning a 'VIP' allegedly linked to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. The matter was heard by a single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani.

The cases were registered against the couple in Dehradun and Haridwar, against which Rathore had approached the high court. On Tuesday, the high court granted him interim relief in the cases registered at Bahadrabad and Dalanwala police stations, followed by ordering a stay on Wednesday in the remaining cases.

The cases alleged that Rathore and Sanawar tarnished the image of a BJP leader by releasing an audio clip on social media, demanding legal action.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party to remove within 24 hours social media posts linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the murder case. In an interim order passed on a defamation lawsuit by Gautam, Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained the two political parties from posting any content targeting the BJP national secretary as the alleged "VIP" in the murder case.

The judge said that if the content was not taken down within 24 hours, the social media platforms would remove the same as per the rules. The court also passed the directions against other persons and entities, including Sanawar and the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee.