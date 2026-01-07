ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Case: As Several BJP Workers 'Resign Online', Party Urges Patience And Trust In Govt

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: Three years after the sensational murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 22-year-old receptionist, in Uttarakhand, protests have rocked the state over new audio-video clips which have spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Amid demands for a CBI probe gaining momentum and reports of party workers resigning, BJP state president Mahendra Dutta has asked the party workers to stay calm and trust the legal process.

While the issue had cooled down after arrest of several accused in the case, recently, Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of expelled former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, released some videos and audio clips linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 murder case, triggering fresh uproar.

Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that some BJP leaders have resigned from the party and supporting the demand for a CBI inquiry in the murder case. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the whole issue, Bhatt said the party is closely watching the political situation and the growing discontent within the party. "The entire situation is being carefully observed. BJP has taken the public protests very seriously. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has clearly said that whatever kind of investigation is needed in this matter, government is ready to get it done," Bhatt said on Tuesday.

On several BJP workers and office-bearers from Dehradun, Haldwani, Pauri and other districts posting about their resignations on social media, Bhatt responded saying the party has not received anything official from anyone as yet. "So far, I have not received any resignation from any office-bearer or worker. If resignations do come, we will speak to them. The party is holding virtual meetings and staying in touch with all workers," he said, while appealing to party workers not to take emotional decisions.