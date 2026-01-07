Ankita Bhandari Case: As Several BJP Workers 'Resign Online', Party Urges Patience And Trust In Govt
Amid protest over Ankita Bhandari murder case, Mahendra Bhatt sends message to BJP leaders who 'resigned': "Don't take emotional decisions, government will take appropriate steps."
Published : January 7, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
By Kirankant Sharma
Dehradun: Three years after the sensational murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 22-year-old receptionist, in Uttarakhand, protests have rocked the state over new audio-video clips which have spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Amid demands for a CBI probe gaining momentum and reports of party workers resigning, BJP state president Mahendra Dutta has asked the party workers to stay calm and trust the legal process.
While the issue had cooled down after arrest of several accused in the case, recently, Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of expelled former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, released some videos and audio clips linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 murder case, triggering fresh uproar.
Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that some BJP leaders have resigned from the party and supporting the demand for a CBI inquiry in the murder case. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the whole issue, Bhatt said the party is closely watching the political situation and the growing discontent within the party. "The entire situation is being carefully observed. BJP has taken the public protests very seriously. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has clearly said that whatever kind of investigation is needed in this matter, government is ready to get it done," Bhatt said on Tuesday.
On several BJP workers and office-bearers from Dehradun, Haldwani, Pauri and other districts posting about their resignations on social media, Bhatt responded saying the party has not received anything official from anyone as yet. "So far, I have not received any resignation from any office-bearer or worker. If resignations do come, we will speak to them. The party is holding virtual meetings and staying in touch with all workers," he said, while appealing to party workers not to take emotional decisions.
The senior BJP leader assured that whatever decision the government takes will be through legal process.
Asked about the statements made by BJP workers or office-bearers against fellow party leaders, Mahendra Bhatt said that if any wrong or inappropriate statements have been made, immediate action is taken. He said such language will not be tolerated at any cost.
It is worth mentioning here that the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered that all social media content linking BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case be removed within 24 hours. This includes videos and posts on various platforms.
The court's response came during hearing of a petition which mentioned that defamatory videos and audio clips surfaced on social media on December 24, 2025, creating a false narrative linking Gautam to the case. One audio clip allegedly named him as the “VIP”, but former MLA Suresh Rathore later disowned the clip, claiming it was AI-generated, and issued to malign the BJP. Uttarakhand Police have registered multiple FIRs against Urmila Sanawar and Rathore for allegedly spreading misinformation and disinformation related to the case.
Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Yamkeshwar, went missing from the resort on September 18, 2022. Police informed that prime accused in the case Pulkit Arya, owner of the resort, allegedly used to pressurise her to offer "special services" to guests. However, Ankita opposed all this and was planning to quit her job. It is being said that Pulkit Arya was afraid that Ankita might expose him after leaving the job. On the fateful night, Pulkit lured Ankita out of the resort on some pretext and allegedly killed her by pushing her into the Cheela canal. After committing the crime, Pulkit misled Ankita's family but nearly after a week, Ankita's body was recovered from the Cheela canal. Following investigation, police arrested Pulkit and two other employees of the resort, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta.
Read More: