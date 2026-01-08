ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Case: Police Question Urmila Sanawar For Hours

Members of Gaurav Senani Association Uttarakhand and other women take part in a protest march demanding justice for Ankita in Deheradun. ( PTI )

Dehradun: Police questioned Urmila Sanawar, who stirred a political row in Uttarakhand with fresh allegations in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, for several hours on Wednesday. In a rapidly unfolding sequence of events, Sanawar arrived in Dehradun on Tuesday night and appeared before the police on Wednesday.

The police seized several audio recordings from her mobile phone, which will be sent for forensic examination, said a source, adding that Sanawar is expected to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday in Haridwar, where several cases have been registered against her since the allegations.

"When the investigating officers asked Sanawar to show evidence of some news circulating on social media in which she was claiming to have given other evidence to the police, she did not provide any other evidence in the investigation.' -Uttarakhand Police said in a statement.

Police said Sanawar submitted a written application to Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh requesting security. Based on this, the Singh has sought a detailed report from the local intelligence unit. "The investigation into the cases related to Sanawar has been intensified. The police will take further action after receiving the FSL and LIU investigation reports," Singh said.

In recently released videos and audio clips of her conversations, purportedly with her husband and former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, on social media, Sanawar had alleged the involvement of a 'VIP' in the sensational murder case. In another video, she claimed the 'VIP' to be BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

Since then, several FIRs have been registered against her and Rathore in Dehradun and Haridwar.

Gautam, the BJP state in-charge, had also filed a case against the couple in Dehradun for allegedly conspiring against him in collusion with opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Ankita's parents —Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi — assuring them that justice is his government's top priority.