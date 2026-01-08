Ankita Bhandari Case: Police Question Urmila Sanawar For Hours
Dehradun: Police questioned Urmila Sanawar, who stirred a political row in Uttarakhand with fresh allegations in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, for several hours on Wednesday. In a rapidly unfolding sequence of events, Sanawar arrived in Dehradun on Tuesday night and appeared before the police on Wednesday.
The police seized several audio recordings from her mobile phone, which will be sent for forensic examination, said a source, adding that Sanawar is expected to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday in Haridwar, where several cases have been registered against her since the allegations.
"When the investigating officers asked Sanawar to show evidence of some news circulating on social media in which she was claiming to have given other evidence to the police, she did not provide any other evidence in the investigation.' -Uttarakhand Police said in a statement.
Police said Sanawar submitted a written application to Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh requesting security. Based on this, the Singh has sought a detailed report from the local intelligence unit. "The investigation into the cases related to Sanawar has been intensified. The police will take further action after receiving the FSL and LIU investigation reports," Singh said.
In recently released videos and audio clips of her conversations, purportedly with her husband and former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, on social media, Sanawar had alleged the involvement of a 'VIP' in the sensational murder case. In another video, she claimed the 'VIP' to be BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam.
Since then, several FIRs have been registered against her and Rathore in Dehradun and Haridwar.
Gautam, the BJP state in-charge, had also filed a case against the couple in Dehradun for allegedly conspiring against him in collusion with opposition parties.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Ankita's parents —Virendra Singh Bhandari and Soni Devi — assuring them that justice is his government's top priority.
Earlier, Dhami had said that a decision on a CBI investigation into the murder case would be taken after talking to Ankita's parents. "As the chief servant of the state, I will talk to her (Ankita's) parents. After talking to them and studying all the legal aspects, their demands for justice for their daughter will be taken forward," he had said.
Ankita Bhandari, 19, a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees in 2022. The trio was sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.
The demand for a CBI probe into the murder has gathered pace ever since Sanawar claimed the involvement of a 'VIP' in the murder. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal told reporters that Ankita's family has been demanding a CBI investigation since her murder in 2002.
"Over the last three and a half years, Ankita's parents have said dozens of times, and even gone to court, that the case should be investigated by the CBI. Is the chief minister not aware of this?" Godiyal said, adding that his party demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing under the supervision of a high court or Supreme Court judge, who can work without any pressure.
He said the razing of the resort at the instruction of Dhami was a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence. The property was razed the night after Ankita's body was recovered from a canal in Rishikesh.
Meanwhile, in a fresh turn of events, another audio surfaced, in which Sanawar is purportedly heard telling Rathore that she was pressured to name Gautam. The BJP said the audio had exposed conspiracies to defame its party leaders.
Mahendra Bhatt, the president of the Uttarakhand unit of the BJP, said the names of those involved in the matter would also be revealed soon.
