Ankita Bhandari Case: FIR Registered Against Ex-MLA, One Other

Haridwar: Police have lodged an FIR at Bahadrabad police station in Haridwar, on Thursday, against Saharanpur resident Urmila Sanawar and former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, Haridwar, Suresh Rathore, in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The action was taken after Dharmendra Kumar, state president of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth, filed a complaint alleging that the accused made baseless and defamatory statements, attempting to tarnish the image of the Mahapeeth.

Bahadarabad Station House Officer Ankur Sharma said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and the allegations are being verified. “Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” he said.

The issue has also taken a political turn after the alleged audio-video clips went viral, with the Congress staging protests and demanding a probe and action after the name of a senior BJP leader surfaced in the controversy.