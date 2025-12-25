Ankita Bhandari Case: FIR Registered Against Ex-MLA, One Other
Police have filed an FIR in Haridwar over the circulation of alleged audio-video clips linked to the Ankita Bhandari case.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST
Haridwar: Police have lodged an FIR at Bahadrabad police station in Haridwar, on Thursday, against Saharanpur resident Urmila Sanawar and former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, Haridwar, Suresh Rathore, in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
The action was taken after Dharmendra Kumar, state president of the Shiromani Guru Ravidas Vishva Mahapeeth, filed a complaint alleging that the accused made baseless and defamatory statements, attempting to tarnish the image of the Mahapeeth.
Bahadarabad Station House Officer Ankur Sharma said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint, and the allegations are being verified. “Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” he said.
The issue has also taken a political turn after the alleged audio-video clips went viral, with the Congress staging protests and demanding a probe and action after the name of a senior BJP leader surfaced in the controversy.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Suresh Rathore held a press conference and denied accepting actress Urmila Sanawar as his wife. He alleged that Urmila was conspiring against him by creating Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated audio and video. Furthermore, he accused the Congress party of being behind this, demanding that a case be filed against Urmila and that strict action be taken against her. However, in the complaint submitted to the police, the complainant described Urmila as Suresh Rathore's wife.
Meanwhile, Sanawar on Wednesday made fresh allegations against BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt through social media posts, claiming he had made remarks about her character and had earlier encouraged her to prepare to contest from the Jwalapur seat. She also hinted at releasing audio clips, further escalating the row.
