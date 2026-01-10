ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Case: Congress Demands Resignation Of CM Dhami

New Delhi: Taking its attack on the BJP government in Uttarakhand over the high-profile 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case to the next level, Congress on Saturday asked the ruling dispensation why it couldn't provide justice to the victim in the last three years. Alleging that the BJP government has lost people's trust, the grand old party demanded the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the matter.

This comes in the wake of Dhami's approval for the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) probe into the matter on Friday, ays after Ankita's parents met him and urged for the same, following intense political debate and protests across the state.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said, "This is a very serious issue related to the fight for justice of Ankita Bhandari, the daughter of Uttarakhand, who was working at the resort of BJP leader Vinod Arya."

Narrating a chronology of the incident, she said, "It had been less than a month since Ankita Bhandari started her job when, on September 18, 2022, she was pressured to provide unethical services to VIP guests, which she refused. She was murdered afterwards, and her body was thrown into a canal."

"In this case, nothing was done from September 19 to 22, 2022, except filing a missing person's report. Then, on September 23, local BJP MLA Renu Bisht, on the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, got a bulldozer run on that resort," Lamba said.

She alleged that the clear purpose of running the bulldozer was to destroy all evidence from the resort, because Ankita lived in that very resort. "On September 24, Ankita's body was recovered from the canal, and her parents refused to perform the last rites. When the case gained momentum, BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta were arrested," she added.

The Mahila Congress chief further said, "After this arrest, the public took to the streets. When pressure was mounted on the Chief Minister, an SIT was formed, and the investigation was handed over to it in October 2022. In this case, three accused were sentenced to life imprisonment, but the VIP, for whom Ankita was pressured to provide services, remains unknown."