Ankit Sakni Of Naxal-Affected Bhairamgarh Clears UPSC CSE 2025 With 816 Rank

Bijapur: Ankit Sakni from Naxal-affected Bhairamgarh block in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region has cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2025 with 816th rank, proving that success has no specific location.

A native of Gumla village in Bijapur, Ankit's parents — Chandrayya and Jamuna Sakni — are ordinary villagers. Despite limited resources and difficult circumstances, he has achieved the position through dedication and hard work. Ankit said that his parents endured great hardships behind the success.

Ankit received his primary education from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhairamgarh, where the family resides presently. He was then selected under the Jawahar Utkrisht Yojana (Unique Featured) Scheme at Alonso Public School in Bemetara, where he studied from Classes 6 to 8. He completed the 12th grade at Krishna Public School in Raipur.

After completing his graduation from the Birla Institute of Technology in Durg, he started preparing for CSE in 2022. During this period, he took coaching from the Triumph Institute in Delhi for four months. He also received online coaching at Sarathi in Bilaspu, apart from guidance from platforms like Understand UPSC and Next IAS. Success came after persistent hard work when he cracked the examination in the fourth attempt.