Ankit Sakni Of Naxal-Affected Bhairamgarh Clears UPSC CSE 2025 With 816 Rank
Despite limited resources and difficult circumstances, he achieved the position through dedication and hard work. He also credited the great hardships endured by his parents.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Bijapur: Ankit Sakni from Naxal-affected Bhairamgarh block in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region has cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2025 with 816th rank, proving that success has no specific location.
A native of Gumla village in Bijapur, Ankit's parents — Chandrayya and Jamuna Sakni — are ordinary villagers. Despite limited resources and difficult circumstances, he has achieved the position through dedication and hard work. Ankit said that his parents endured great hardships behind the success.
Ankit received his primary education from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhairamgarh, where the family resides presently. He was then selected under the Jawahar Utkrisht Yojana (Unique Featured) Scheme at Alonso Public School in Bemetara, where he studied from Classes 6 to 8. He completed the 12th grade at Krishna Public School in Raipur.
After completing his graduation from the Birla Institute of Technology in Durg, he started preparing for CSE in 2022. During this period, he took coaching from the Triumph Institute in Delhi for four months. He also received online coaching at Sarathi in Bilaspu, apart from guidance from platforms like Understand UPSC and Next IAS. Success came after persistent hard work when he cracked the examination in the fourth attempt.
Following his astounding success, wishes poured in. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma congratulated Ankit on a video call and wished him a bright future. Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi visited Ankit's Bhairamgarh residence to congratulate him with a garland. "Ankit Sakni has brought honour not only to his family but to the entire district and the state. Coming from a Naxal-affected area and succeeding in such a major examination is not easy. But Ankit has proven that with hard work and dedication, any goal can be achieved," he said.
Mandavi added that Ankit's success will be a great inspiration to the youth of the region. "It will send the message that even young people from remote and backward areas can succeed in the country's most prestigious examinations and serve through administrative service," he noted.
ऊपर की तस्वीर में जो मुझे पगड़ी पहना रहे हैं, वे आदरणीय श्री चंद्रैया सकनी जी हैं। नीचे तस्वीर उनके बेटे की है आज उनके सुपुत्र श्री अंकित सकनी ने UPSC CSE 2025 में 816वीं रैंक प्राप्त कर पूरे बस्तर सहित प्रदेश का मान बढ़ाया है।— Vijay sharma (@vijaysharmacg) March 6, 2026
बीजापुर जिले के भैरमगढ़ विकासखंड अंतर्गत छोटे से… pic.twitter.com/kxcLv7ZpWl
Ankit's family has played an active role in the social and political sphere. His father served as the vice-president of the Bhairamgarh District Panchayat in 2005. His mother also served as the president of the same panchayat from 2015 to 2020. The family's social commitment and positive environment toward education are also considered significant contributors to Ankit's success.
"Ankit's achievement has instilled new hope in the youth of Bijapur district. It serves as an inspiration for students living in remote villages, demonstrating that with a clear goal and genuine hard work, success is achievable under any circumstances. Ankit's achievement will inspire many young people in the region to dream big and achieve their dreams, such as in the civil service," Sharma said.
