Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: Singer Fears For Life, Claims Not Affiliated With Any Gang
The singer who sang ‘Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan’ has apologised via his Instagram account; reports suggest Ankit was murdered over this song.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Shamli: A new twist has emerged in the murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, with Rahul Putthi, the lyricist and singer of the song "Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan" (I will shoot in the crowded courtroom, my love), now fearing for his life.
He has issued an apology via his Instagram account, stating that he has no connection to any gang. He also mentioned that he is suffering from severe depression and that his family is terrified.
Ankit was shot dead in Shamli district on August 26. The Shamli police killed two of the accused in an encounter while two other shooters remain at large.
Threats are being issued from Instagram accounts created in the names of the absconding shooters. These messages claim that two more murders will take place and challenge anyone to stop them.
Amidst this atmosphere of terror, Rahul fears for his life, and his entire family is living in a state of panic. He apologised on social media, stating, "My family and I are deeply distressed by the events unfolding in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over the past 10 days. Seeing posts and news reports claiming that two more murders will occur has left me depressed. I have no affiliation with any gang; I — and all Haryanvi artistes — sing purely for entertainment. If this song has caused offense to anyone, I sincerely apologise."
Rahul wrote and sang the track "Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan" while Ankit Baliyan only appeared in the music video. Reports suggest that Ankit was murdered over this very song, a killing for which the Gogi gang has claimed responsibility.
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