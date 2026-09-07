ETV Bharat / state

Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: Singer Fears For Life, Claims Not Affiliated With Any Gang

Shamli: A new twist has emerged in the murder case of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, with Rahul Putthi, the lyricist and singer of the song "Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan" (I will shoot in the crowded courtroom, my love), now fearing for his life.

He has issued an apology via his Instagram account, stating that he has no connection to any gang. He also mentioned that he is suffering from severe depression and that his family is terrified.

Ankit was shot dead in Shamli district on August 26. The Shamli police killed two of the accused in an encounter while two other shooters remain at large.