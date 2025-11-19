ETV Bharat / state

'Should Visit At Least Once In Lifetime': Anil Kumble Mesmerised By Kaziranga National Park

Kumble said that the experience was refreshing and memorable. “The park is extremely beautiful. I got to see hoolock gibbons, rhinos, and several bird species. It felt wonderful,” he said.

Accompanied by his wife, legendary spinner Kumble explored the Bagori forest range on jeep safari. He expressed heartfelt admiration for the park’s beauty, wildlife, and management. “Kaziranga is truly adorable, I'm mesmerised,” he said after completing his tour.

Kaziranga: Former India cricketer Anil Kumble was highly impressed after touring the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Tuesday.

The former cricketer also appreciated the park’s serene ambience and highlighted the presence of women forest guards, calling the park’s management “truly impressive”.

Kumble urged nature lovers and tourists to visit Kaziranga at least once in their lifetime. “India’s beauty lies everywhere. Come to Kaziranga and enjoy the thrill of witnessing wildlife from close,” he said adding, Sachin Tendulkar too had recently visited Kaziranga.

Kumble said that both India and Assam are rich in talent. Recalling his earlier visits to Assam as a player, Kumble said he was eager to see how the venues he had played at in the past have transformed over the years.

He congratulated wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry for her achievements and spoke highly of right-handed batter Riyan Parag, noting his promising journey in Indian cricket. “Riyan has already played two matches for India. You’ll see him in the IPL as well. He is performing very well in domestic cricket. With talent, the opportunity to play for India will surely come,” he said.

During his two-day visit to Kaziranga, Kumble also explored the eco-shop and traditional handloom stalls located at the Bagori range’s entry point, appreciating Assam’s local craftsmanship.