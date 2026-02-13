ETV Bharat / state

Anil Deshmukh Demands Thorough Investigation Of Parambir Singh In Lilavati Hospital 'Scam' Case

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh on Friday called for a detailed investigation in "the Lilavati Hospital corruption issue" and made grave accusations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

During a news conference Deshmukh said, "Singh had planned to discredit me by presenting untrue accusations during my tenure as the Home Minister of Maharashtra. Following his humiliating dismissal from his position by the management of Mumbai's renowned Lilavati Hospital, his fraudulent actions are now being exposed slowly, exposing his true nature."

According to Deshmukh, Singh is the target of grave accusations from the doctors and trustees of Lilavati Hospital. "Based on the information obtained, he had established a business of collecting bribes of approximately Rs 25 lakh per person, from a number of hospital doctors in order to give them promotion," alleged Deshmukh.

On February 6, the hospital administration made the decision to fire Singh as a result of these frauds and misconduct charges. According to the circular signed by Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer, instructed termination of Singh's services. This circular is in possession of ETV Bharat, on February 6. It reads, "The following official is no longer associated with the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre with immediate effect. "No. 1. Mr. Parambir Singh, Executive."

Deshmukh told the media, Singh had misled the government. "When I was the Home Minister, Singh claimed to have discovered a bomb near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Singh was removed from the probe and that case was turned over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad because of concerns surrounding it. The ATS investigation pointed to Singh being the mastermind in that case," alleged Deshmukh.

Deshmukh has spoken up on Friday, after he was imprisoned for a year in 2021, over charges made by Singh, alleging demanding Rs 100 crore a month from suspended police officer, Sachin Vaze, now in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare case. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021 in a money-laundering case, based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21.