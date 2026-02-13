Anil Deshmukh Demands Thorough Investigation Of Parambir Singh In Lilavati Hospital 'Scam' Case
A day after Parambir Singh filed a petition before the commissioner seeking to set aside 'illegal termination order'.
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh on Friday called for a detailed investigation in "the Lilavati Hospital corruption issue" and made grave accusations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.
During a news conference Deshmukh said, "Singh had planned to discredit me by presenting untrue accusations during my tenure as the Home Minister of Maharashtra. Following his humiliating dismissal from his position by the management of Mumbai's renowned Lilavati Hospital, his fraudulent actions are now being exposed slowly, exposing his true nature."
According to Deshmukh, Singh is the target of grave accusations from the doctors and trustees of Lilavati Hospital. "Based on the information obtained, he had established a business of collecting bribes of approximately Rs 25 lakh per person, from a number of hospital doctors in order to give them promotion," alleged Deshmukh.
On February 6, the hospital administration made the decision to fire Singh as a result of these frauds and misconduct charges. According to the circular signed by Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer, instructed termination of Singh's services. This circular is in possession of ETV Bharat, on February 6. It reads, "The following official is no longer associated with the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre with immediate effect. "No. 1. Mr. Parambir Singh, Executive."
Deshmukh told the media, Singh had misled the government. "When I was the Home Minister, Singh claimed to have discovered a bomb near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. Singh was removed from the probe and that case was turned over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad because of concerns surrounding it. The ATS investigation pointed to Singh being the mastermind in that case," alleged Deshmukh.
Deshmukh has spoken up on Friday, after he was imprisoned for a year in 2021, over charges made by Singh, alleging demanding Rs 100 crore a month from suspended police officer, Sachin Vaze, now in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia bomb scare case. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021 in a money-laundering case, based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21.
Deshmukh said, "Around the time he had made these false claims, I had asked for an inquiry and he refused to depose before the officers, despite numerous summons. He fled fearing arrest, and through his attorney, he later filed an affidavit acknowledging that there was no evidence against me."
Deshmukh claimed, the actions at Lilavati Hospital have once again revealed "his criminal nature. Hence I call for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the entire issue as well as severe punishment if anyone is found responsible."
Meanwhile, on February 12, Singh has appealed with the Endowment Commissionerate over the decision to remove him from the post of the Executive Director of the Lilavati Hospital. Singh in his complaint has claimed, "the action taken against me was illegal."
"The decision taken by the Trust Board should be canceled as it is illegal. I also appeal to take legal action against Lilavati's trusted Mandalvar who is making some serious allegations." Singh's petition and the Board's plea will be heard by the Endowment Commissioner soon. Singh's tenure as executive director was for five years.
Singh was removed after he was accused of demanding Rs 25 lakh from a senior cardiologist for his promotion. The concerned doctor has revealed to the hospital trust in details regarding this problem. Apart from this, Singh has accused the administration of trying to abuse its authority and pressurising some doctors to sign documents and hence trying to create unrest within the hospital.
Prior to this incident, Singh had filed a complaint against a former trustee of Lilavati Hospital alleging a scam of Rs 1200 crore. After assuming office, he had filed a criminal complaint with Bandra police station and had made allegations regarding the alleged misbehavior of his former confidant.
