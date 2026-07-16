Angry Over Breakup, Married Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Amritsar, Dies; Girlfriend, Cousin Injured
Sandeep Singh poured petrol from his motorcycle over himself and set himself ablaze. He then attempted to pull the girl into the flames.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Amritsar: A married man died after allegedly setting himself on fire after his girlfriend attempted to end their relationship in Majitha area of Punjab's Amritsar district, police said on Thursday. The girl and her cousin, who tried to save her, sustained burn injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.
Investigations revealed that the man, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Bal Khurd village, had come to the girl's house to confront her as she had stopped talking to him. Angry over this, Sandeep picked up a quarrel with the girl. When the argument escalated, he poured petrol from his motorcycle over himself and set himself ablaze. He then attempted to pull the girl into the flames. Her cousin, Harpal Singh, rushed in to save her.
Sandeep died on the spot. Both the girl and her cousin, Harpal, suffered severe burn injuries.
"Sandeep got married two months ago. We do not know what exactly happened but got a call to come to the police station," Nirmal Singh, deceased's mother said.
Upon information, police reached the scene, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The girl and Harpal were admitted to a hospital in Amritsar, where both are undergoing treatment.
Majitha police station SHO Karmapal Singh said, "The injured are not in a position to give statements yet. Further legal action will be taken after their statements are recorded. At present, the police are investigating the matter from all angles to determine the exact sequence of events."
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