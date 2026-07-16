ETV Bharat / state

Angry Over Breakup, Married Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Amritsar, Dies; Girlfriend, Cousin Injured

Amritsar: A married man died after allegedly setting himself on fire after his girlfriend attempted to end their relationship in Majitha area of Punjab's Amritsar district, police said on Thursday. The girl and her cousin, who tried to save her, sustained burn injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Investigations revealed that the man, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Bal Khurd village, had come to the girl's house to confront her as she had stopped talking to him. Angry over this, Sandeep picked up a quarrel with the girl. When the argument escalated, he poured petrol from his motorcycle over himself and set himself ablaze. He then attempted to pull the girl into the flames. Her cousin, Harpal Singh, rushed in to save her.

Sandeep died on the spot. Both the girl and her cousin, Harpal, suffered severe burn injuries.