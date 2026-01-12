ETV Bharat / state

Steam-Processed Paddy Improves Rice Quality And Nutrition, Best For Midday Meals: ANGRAU Study

Amaravati: In the past, paddy was harvested, the sheaves were dried and piled up, and threshing was carried out after two to three months of ripening. The grain was then milled, and the rice was cooked for consumption. However, due to labour shortages and changes in cropping practices, paddy is now largely harvested using machines. As a result, grain with high moisture content is stored only for a short period before milling, which leads to a decline in rice quality.

Experts point out that milling freshly harvested paddy with high moisture content often results in sticky rice. Even medium and fine varieties become sticky when milled after short-term storage. A recent study by scientists at Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) has identified steam processing of paddy as an effective solution to this problem.

According to the researchers, if paddy is steamed immediately after harvesting, then cooled and milled, the rice becomes suitable for consumption without the need for prolonged storage. During this process, nutrients present in the husk and bran are transferred to the rice grain. Compared to raw rice, steam-processed rice contains higher levels of fibre and vitamins and has a lower glycaemic index (GI). The method also eliminates the need for drying and long-term storage of paddy.