ETV Bharat / state

ANGRAU Releases South India's First Govt-Assisted BT Cotton Seed Variety

The demand among farmers for the Aditya BG-II is driven by the promising yield of 32–35 quintals per hectare. ( IANS )

Amaravati: Lam BG II-2208 (Aditya BG-II) — the first cotton seed variety developed with the BT technology under government auspices in South India — has been released by the Lam Farm Regional Agricultural Research Station of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU). It is now available to farmers following approval from the National Seed Release Committee.

PV Satyanarayana, vice-chancellor of ANGRAU, said while distribution to farmers is limited this year, sufficient quantities of seeds will be made available from next year.

Scientist Chapara Rani, who played a pivotal role in developing the variety over nine years of research, said BT technology was held by a private company so far, and other companies had to obtain licenses to produce seeds, leading to significantly higher costs and a financial burden on farmers.

"With the patent term expiring, we conducted research and introduced a new BT seed under government auspices. With the biotechnology lab at Lam Farm becoming operational two years ago, we accelerated our research and developed this variety by utilising biotechnological expertise to introduce BT genes. After nine years of research, our efforts bore fruit when the National Seed Release Committee granted its approval," she said.