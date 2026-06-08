ANGRAU Releases South India's First Govt-Assisted BT Cotton Seed Variety
Scientist Chapara Rani said farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have learned about the seed and are interested in acquiring it.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Amaravati: Lam BG II-2208 (Aditya BG-II) — the first cotton seed variety developed with the BT technology under government auspices in South India — has been released by the Lam Farm Regional Agricultural Research Station of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU). It is now available to farmers following approval from the National Seed Release Committee.
PV Satyanarayana, vice-chancellor of ANGRAU, said while distribution to farmers is limited this year, sufficient quantities of seeds will be made available from next year.
Scientist Chapara Rani, who played a pivotal role in developing the variety over nine years of research, said BT technology was held by a private company so far, and other companies had to obtain licenses to produce seeds, leading to significantly higher costs and a financial burden on farmers.
"With the patent term expiring, we conducted research and introduced a new BT seed under government auspices. With the biotechnology lab at Lam Farm becoming operational two years ago, we accelerated our research and developed this variety by utilising biotechnological expertise to introduce BT genes. After nine years of research, our efforts bore fruit when the National Seed Release Committee granted its approval," she said.
Rani said unlike the hybrid seeds produced by private companies, which are suitable for single planting, the variety developed at Lam Farm allows farmers to save seeds from their harvest and reuse them. "We can offer these seeds at a lower price than the market. We will finalise the pricing and launch the product next year. Farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have already learned about this seed and are interested in acquiring it," she added.
The demand among farmers is driven by the promising yield of 32–35 quintals per hectare, along with favourable boll weight and fibre length. Resistant to sap-sucking pests, its unique features include producing high-quality fibre while delivering yields comparable to hybrid varieties, she said further.
"Since approval for the Lam BG-II 2208 seed has only just been received, we will supply it to farmers in limited quantities this year. We plan to provide between 100 and 500 grams to each farmer for setting up demonstration plots. A final decision will be made based on the yield obtained from the current crop. Due to high demand, we will cultivate the crop accordingly this year and supply the required quantity of seeds next year," Rani said.
Also Read