ETV Bharat / state

Angel Chakma Murder Probe: CBI Flags 3 Objections In Blue Corner Notice Process To Trace Main Accused

Angel Chakma was attacked during a clash in Selaqui, Dehradun, in Uttarakhand, on December 9, 2025, leaving him critically injured. ( File Photo/ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In a significant development in the murder case of 24-year-old MBA student Angel Chakma from Tripura, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raised three objections regarding the Blue Corner Notice process initiated to trace the main accused, Yagyaraj Awasthi, who is believed to have fled to Nepal.

According to officials, the CBI has sought detailed clarification on multiple aspects of the case before proceeding further.

One of the key objections includes a demand for a comprehensive account, spanning 1,200 to 1,500 words, clearly outlining the individual criminal role of the accused in the murder.

The agency has also asked for details on the case registration and the sequence and timing of the incident.

The Dehradun police are currently preparing responses to these queries. Officials said the replies will soon be uploaded on the Bharatpol portal, after which further action to arrest the absconding accused can be initiated.

Attack Took Place On December 9 In Selaqui

The incident dates back to December 9, 2025, when a violent clash broke out between two groups in the Selaqui area of Dehradun. During the altercation, Angel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, were allegedly attacked by six individuals from the opposing group.

Angel sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered critical injuries near his neck.

Victim Succumbed To Injuries On December 26

Initially, the police registered a case of attempt to murder. However, after Angel Chakma died during treatment on December 26, 2025, the case was converted into a murder investigation.