Angel Chakma Murder Probe: CBI Flags 3 Objections In Blue Corner Notice Process To Trace Main Accused
Police initiated a Blue Corner Notice to trace Yagyaraj Awasthi, requiring detailed documentation to establish the role and intent for international cooperation.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Dehradun: In a significant development in the murder case of 24-year-old MBA student Angel Chakma from Tripura, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raised three objections regarding the Blue Corner Notice process initiated to trace the main accused, Yagyaraj Awasthi, who is believed to have fled to Nepal.
According to officials, the CBI has sought detailed clarification on multiple aspects of the case before proceeding further.
One of the key objections includes a demand for a comprehensive account, spanning 1,200 to 1,500 words, clearly outlining the individual criminal role of the accused in the murder.
The agency has also asked for details on the case registration and the sequence and timing of the incident.
The Dehradun police are currently preparing responses to these queries. Officials said the replies will soon be uploaded on the Bharatpol portal, after which further action to arrest the absconding accused can be initiated.
Attack Took Place On December 9 In Selaqui
The incident dates back to December 9, 2025, when a violent clash broke out between two groups in the Selaqui area of Dehradun. During the altercation, Angel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, were allegedly attacked by six individuals from the opposing group.
Angel sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered critical injuries near his neck.
Victim Succumbed To Injuries On December 26
Initially, the police registered a case of attempt to murder. However, after Angel Chakma died during treatment on December 26, 2025, the case was converted into a murder investigation.
Police had arrested five accused, including two juveniles, in the days following the incident. However, the main accused, Yagyaraj Awasthi, managed to evade arrest and reportedly fled to Nepal.
Blue Corner Notice Process Underway For Arrest
Police have filed a chargesheet against the five arrested accused. Efforts are now focused on apprehending the absconding accused through international coordination.
The case involves six accused in total, and investigators have been asked to clearly define Yagyaraj Awasthi’s personal role and intent in the crime as part of the process.
Police Preparing Replies To CBI Queries
Providing an update, Vikasnagar Circle Officer Vivek Kutiyal said, “We are preparing detailed responses to the queries raised by the CBI. These will be uploaded to the Bharatpol portal soon. Continuous efforts are also being made to arrest the absconding accused.”
What Is Bharatpol Portal?
The Bharatpol portal, developed by the CBI, is a digital platform launched last year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It enables Indian law enforcement agencies to coordinate with Interpol in real time.
This system helps authorities take swift action against transnational crimes such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and cross-border criminal activities.
Officials said that once the required clarifications are submitted, the process to trace and arrest the absconding accused is expected to gain further momentum.
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