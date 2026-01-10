ETV Bharat / state

Angel Chakma Murder: Post-Mortem Reveals Brutal Assault, Spine Fractured; One Accused Still Absconding

Dehradun: The detailed post-mortem report has now been released in the murder case of Tripura student Angel Chakma. The post-mortem report revealed that Angel Chakma was brutally assaulted. He was attacked with a metal rod and a knife, causing severe injuries to his neck, spine, and spinal cord. He also suffered a fractured spine. It should be noted that five of the six accused in the murder of 24-year-old Tripura student Angel Chakma have been arrested so far. Yagyaraj Awasthi, a Nepali resident who brutally stabbed Angel Chakma, remains at large. Police Headquarters has announced a reward of one lakh rupees for the absconding accused, Yagyaraj Awasthi. Post-Mortem Report Details According to the post-mortem report, Angel Chakma had a 12.5-centimetre-long wound on the right side of his neck, which required 13 stitches. A 3-centimetre wound was found on the lower abdomen, requiring three stitches. A 1-centimetre wound was also reported on the right shoulder. Angel's spine and spinal cord were also severely injured. Fractures were found in the C2, C3, and C5 areas of Angel's spine. During treatment, implants were also placed in the C2 and C3 areas. Background