Angel Chakma Murder: Post-Mortem Reveals Brutal Assault, Spine Fractured; One Accused Still Absconding
Post-mortem confirms Tripura student Angel Chakma was attacked with a metal rod and a knife, suffering fatal spinal and head injuries.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Dehradun: The detailed post-mortem report has now been released in the murder case of Tripura student Angel Chakma. The post-mortem report revealed that Angel Chakma was brutally assaulted. He was attacked with a metal rod and a knife, causing severe injuries to his neck, spine, and spinal cord. He also suffered a fractured spine.
It should be noted that five of the six accused in the murder of 24-year-old Tripura student Angel Chakma have been arrested so far. Yagyaraj Awasthi, a Nepali resident who brutally stabbed Angel Chakma, remains at large. Police Headquarters has announced a reward of one lakh rupees for the absconding accused, Yagyaraj Awasthi.
Post-Mortem Report Details
According to the post-mortem report, Angel Chakma had a 12.5-centimetre-long wound on the right side of his neck, which required 13 stitches. A 3-centimetre wound was found on the lower abdomen, requiring three stitches. A 1-centimetre wound was also reported on the right shoulder. Angel's spine and spinal cord were also severely injured. Fractures were found in the C2, C3, and C5 areas of Angel's spine. During treatment, implants were also placed in the C2 and C3 areas.
Background
On the evening of December 9, 2025, the six accused had gathered to celebrate a birthday. Angel Chakma and his brother were already present. When the group began joking, Angel and his brother believed the remarks were directed at them, triggering an argument that escalated into a scuffle.
Meanwhile, one of the minor accused attacked Angel with a stick, while the other picked up a knife from a nearby egg cart and stabbed him. The accused then fled the scene. Angel's brother then took the injured Angel Chakma to a private hospital in an e-rickshaw for treatment. He was treated there for several days, but he died during treatment on the morning of December 26th.
After registering the case, the police investigated the accused's profiles to determine if they had any prior criminal history. However, the records revealed no such criminal history. Interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that the incident occurred in a fit of rage and confusion.
The Uttarakhand government sent financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to Angel Chakma's family. Chief Minister Dhami himself spoke to Angel Chakma's father over the phone, assuring him of justice and appropriate action.
"The postmortem report revealed that the cause of death of Tripura student Angel Chakma was an antemortem head injury. The investigation also revealed that one of the accused hit him on the head with a metal bracelet, while the other attacked him in the lower abdomen with a knife, resulting in Angel's death," said Bhaskar Shah, CO, SIT.