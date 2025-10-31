ETV Bharat / state

Anganwadi Workers Return Govt SIM Cards, Allege They Are Yet To Get Mobile Phones In Gujarat

The anganwadi workers at District Anganwadi Workers' Association office in Bhavnagar ( ETV Bharat )

Bhavnagar: As many as 200 anganwadi workers returned the SIM cards provided to them by the Gujarat government stating unless they are given mobile phones, as promised, they would not perform official tasks. Anganwadi workers posted in zones 1 and 2 of Bhavnagar city deposited the SIM cards at the District Anganwadi Workers' Association office. Nirmalaben Chauhan, President of the District Anganwadi Workers' Association said the anganwadi workers of the region were allotted SIM cards but not mobile phones by the government. "The anganwadi workers have been working from their personal mobile phones," she said.