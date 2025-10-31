Anganwadi Workers Return Govt SIM Cards, Allege They Are Yet To Get Mobile Phones In Gujarat
The workers said they have been using their personal mobile phones to execute official work.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Bhavnagar: As many as 200 anganwadi workers returned the SIM cards provided to them by the Gujarat government stating unless they are given mobile phones, as promised, they would not perform official tasks.
Anganwadi workers posted in zones 1 and 2 of Bhavnagar city deposited the SIM cards at the District Anganwadi Workers' Association office.
Nirmalaben Chauhan, President of the District Anganwadi Workers' Association said the anganwadi workers of the region were allotted SIM cards but not mobile phones by the government. "The anganwadi workers have been working from their personal mobile phones," she said.
She said unless the workers are given new mobile phones, they will stay away from online official work. Nirmalaben said the workers receive updates on programmes like 'Poshan Sangam' and 'FRS' on their personal mobile phones. "Owing to such updates, our mobile phones run out of space. We have basic handsets which are not enough to execute the tasks assigned to us," she said.
Chandrikaben Solanki, a member of the Indian Anganwadi Workers' Union, said the Union has been receiving memorandums regarding mobile phones. "Several meetings were held with officials concerned in this regard. Despite this, no decision has yet been taken," she said.
In August this year, the Gujarat High Court had raised the minimum monthly wages paid to anganwadi workers and helpers to Rs 24,800 and Rs 20,300 from Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,500, respectively, in the state.
A division bench of Justices AS Supehia and RT Vachahani directed the central and state governments to jointly, or the state government exclusively, to pay the minimum monthly wages to the anganwadi workers.
Also Read
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Upgradation Of Anganwadi Centres, Special Session For Silver Jubliee Year