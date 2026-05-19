Anganwadi Dress And Tailor's Label: How Bihar Police Solve Gruesome Murder Of A Family Of Four
Bihar Police said they cracked the case with sheer hardwork and determination as both the victims and the perpetrators were unknown.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Patna: Two trolley bags containing eight dismembered hands and legs, and two torsos were recovered and it was clear that the body parts belonged to four persons - a man, a woman, a boy and a girl.
Villagers noticed the blue trolley bags, thrown beneath the bridge over the Durgawati river on the Mohania–Ramgarh road on May 10. They examined the bags out of curiosity and promptly informed the police. Information about the gruesome murders spread like wildfire and a huge crowd of people assembled here.
The men in khaki roped in the forensic team to collect evidence from the spot. The condition of the bodies indicated that the victims were killed at least two to three days ago. Sniffer dogs were also called in and the investigation started. An FIR was registered at Ramgarh police station in connection with the incident on May 11.
Amid the probe, two sacks containing two torsos cut into four sections, were recovered near a canal at Abhaydeya village under Ramgarh police station on May 12. The torsos seemed to belong to those whose body parts were found in the trolley bags earlier.
The dog squads failed to pick up the criminals' scent and could not provide any lead. A strange aspect was that there were no complaints about four missing persons at any of the police stations in the district. Also, heads of the four bodies were not recovered despite divers scouring the Durgavati river and the canal. This was a major obstacle in tracing the deceased.
With the identities of the deceased unknown and no clue about where or by whom they were killed, the case seemed to have reached a dead end in this era of mobile, computer and AI-based investigation.
Unable to make tangible progress, the police decided to embark on old-style investigation and intensive legwork at the grassroot level to crack the case.
A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of Mohania sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pradeep Kumar to conduct a comprehensive probe. Since the bodies were found under the Ramgarh police station area, its (SHO) Hari Prasad Sharma and other officers were also roped in.
“We had only two clues from the bodies. One was an anganwadi dress given to children enrolled at anganwadi centres operating under the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) scheme. These dresses are provided by child development project officers (CDPO). Another was a shirt with the tailor’s tag,” Mohania SDPO Pradeep told ETV Bharat.
Anganwadi services is a flagship programme of the Central government run through anganwadi centres, to provide early childhood care and welfare to children in the age group of 0 to 6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Its focus is on combating child hunger, malnutrition and maternal mortality. It provides foundational healthcare, supplementary nutrition, and pre-school education to the vulnerable communities.
With these clues in hand, police started a two-pronged probe. The tailor was located at Ramgarh market and he admitted to stitching the shirt, but could not provide information about the customer’s name and address.
“However, the tailor did manage to provide the mobile number of his client. It was switched off. He revealed that he got most of his work from people living in the area surrounding the market, of which 90 percent came from just two or three villages,” Pradeep said.
During the investigation, the police zeroed in on 151 anganwadi centres functioning in Ramgarh area and summoned all the ‘sevikas’ and ‘sahayikas’ working there. They were asked to provide data about the children who have stopped coming to the centres recently, verify their residences, and whereabouts
In their reports was information about a girl child, identified as Kritika from Dahrak village, who had stopped coming to the anganwadi centre for the past few days.
When the respective anganwadi team went to the Kritika’s address as registered in their rolls, the house was closed. The neighbours said the child had gone to her maternal grandparents staying in Nuaon block in the district. However, she and her family were not found there either.
Meanwhile, the CDR (call detail record) of the mobile phone number obtained from the tailor revealed that it belonged to one Krishna Murari Gupta, and was switched off since May 7, the tentative date the family was murdered. Krishna Murari Gupta was the eldest of four brothers and their mother also stayed with him in the village.
His younger brother stayed with his family at Hyderabad and had no knowledge of the incident. The other two younger brothers, Vikas Kumar Gupta and Rahul Kumar Gupta alias Gautam Kumar Gupta, who is mute, worked and lived in Mumbai.
“Everything became evident to us by the night of May 14. Vikas and Rahul, their wives and a friend identified as Deepak Kumar Rajput, a native of Maharashtra, had come from Mumbai. All of them, except Vikas returned to Mumbai after the crime. Krishna Murari's mother also went with them", Pradeep said.
“We started tracking Vikas’ mobile number. He had fled to Madhya Pradesh after committing the crime. He was changing locations frequently, but was returning towards Kaimur, perhaps to check the situation at the village after the crime, and whether the police made any headway in the case,” Pradeep added.
The police allowed Vikas to come closer and nabbed him from Mughalsarai on May 16. He was questioned and later produced before the local court at Bhabhua in Kaimur on May 17, which remanded him to judicial custody.
Vikas reportedly confessed the crime before police officials. The heads of Krishna and his wife Durgesh Kumari were recovered from bushes near a petrol pump at Akhori Gola, where Vikas had duped those. The severed head of the two children were thrown in the river, and are yet to be recovered.
The family had a small house in the village and all four brothers had one room each in their share. There were also two shops in the front of the house. Investigations revealed that there were frequent disputes among the brothers over the share in the house, rooms at the front and the shops.
“Krishna used to harass his younger brothers and mother. Their father had died when they were young and their mother, Premlata Kunwar, who is around 52, had sacrificed much to raise them. He also visited the in-laws of the two recently married younger brothers and make derogatory remarks about them,” Pradeep said.
The SDPO added that Krishna had recently assaulted his mother and she informed Vikas and Rahul about it. They became furious and decided to visit their native village. They arrived along with their friend Deepak Deosingh Rajput, a native of Kanad village in Maharashtra, reportedly to kill the elder brother.
“They killed Krishna in front of their mother Premlata with a knife on the morning of May 7. Krishna’s wife Durgesh heard his screams and rushed there. She was also killed. Sometime later Kritika returned from the anganwadi centre and was killed as well. Afterward, Krishan’s eight-year-old son Ansh also returned from school and was murdered,” the SDPO said.
According to the police, Premlata and Rahul’s wife, who is a minor, were witnesses to the murders. They helped hide and dispose of the bodies.
The bodies were chopped with the help of an electric cutter, stuffed into trolley bags and gunny bags, and then dumped at different places while the heads were disposed of separately, police said.
During interrogation Vikas told the police that he had learnt about hiding a crime from the police from OTT web series and had acted accordingly.
“This was one of the most challenging cases entrusted to me. Both ends of the crime – the victims and the perpetrators were unknown. The only clues were the anganwadi dress and a shirt. We managed to crack it with hardwork and determination,” Ramgarh SHO Hari Prasad Sharma told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, a police team was dispatched to Mumbai. It arrested Premlata, Rahul, Deepak and detained Rahul’s wife. They were brought back to Kaimur on Tuesday.
Senior police officers said that they were thinking about reporting the case as an example of exemplary investigation. They are also considering fast-tracking the trial process.
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