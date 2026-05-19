ETV Bharat / state

Anganwadi Dress And Tailor's Label: How Bihar Police Solve Gruesome Murder Of A Family Of Four

Police taking accused Vikas Kumar Gupta to the places associated with the gruesome killing of his elder brother Krishna Murari Gupta and his family ( ETV Bharat/ Special Arrangement by Bihar Police )

Patna: Two trolley bags containing eight dismembered hands and legs, and two torsos were recovered and it was clear that the body parts belonged to four persons - a man, a woman, a boy and a girl.

Villagers noticed the blue trolley bags, thrown beneath the bridge over the Durgawati river on the Mohania–Ramgarh road on May 10. They examined the bags out of curiosity and promptly informed the police. Information about the gruesome murders spread like wildfire and a huge crowd of people assembled here.

A Bihar Police team outside the house at Dahrak village in Kaimur district in which the victim family lived. (ETV Bharat/ Special Arrangement by Bihar Police)

The men in khaki roped in the forensic team to collect evidence from the spot. The condition of the bodies indicated that the victims were killed at least two to three days ago. Sniffer dogs were also called in and the investigation started. An FIR was registered at Ramgarh police station in connection with the incident on May 11.

Amid the probe, two sacks containing two torsos cut into four sections, were recovered near a canal at Abhaydeya village under Ramgarh police station on May 12. The torsos seemed to belong to those whose body parts were found in the trolley bags earlier.

The dog squads failed to pick up the criminals' scent and could not provide any lead. A strange aspect was that there were no complaints about four missing persons at any of the police stations in the district. Also, heads of the four bodies were not recovered despite divers scouring the Durgavati river and the canal. This was a major obstacle in tracing the deceased.

Accused Vikas Kumar Gupta after his arrest on the charges of killing his elder brother Krishna Murari Gupta and his family (ETV Bharat/ Special Arrangement by Bihar Police)

With the identities of the deceased unknown and no clue about where or by whom they were killed, the case seemed to have reached a dead end in this era of mobile, computer and AI-based investigation.

Unable to make tangible progress, the police decided to embark on old-style investigation and intensive legwork at the grassroot level to crack the case.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of Mohania sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pradeep Kumar to conduct a comprehensive probe. Since the bodies were found under the Ramgarh police station area, its (SHO) Hari Prasad Sharma and other officers were also roped in.

“We had only two clues from the bodies. One was an anganwadi dress given to children enrolled at anganwadi centres operating under the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services) scheme. These dresses are provided by child development project officers (CDPO). Another was a shirt with the tailor’s tag,” Mohania SDPO Pradeep told ETV Bharat.

The police scouring the uninhabited areas in Ramgarh in Kaimur district in search of clues. (ETV Bharat/ Special Arrangement by Bihar Police)

Anganwadi services is a flagship programme of the Central government run through anganwadi centres, to provide early childhood care and welfare to children in the age group of 0 to 6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Its focus is on combating child hunger, malnutrition and maternal mortality. It provides foundational healthcare, supplementary nutrition, and pre-school education to the vulnerable communities.

With these clues in hand, police started a two-pronged probe. The tailor was located at Ramgarh market and he admitted to stitching the shirt, but could not provide information about the customer’s name and address.

“However, the tailor did manage to provide the mobile number of his client. It was switched off. He revealed that he got most of his work from people living in the area surrounding the market, of which 90 percent came from just two or three villages,” Pradeep said.

During the investigation, the police zeroed in on 151 anganwadi centres functioning in Ramgarh area and summoned all the ‘sevikas’ and ‘sahayikas’ working there. They were asked to provide data about the children who have stopped coming to the centres recently, verify their residences, and whereabouts