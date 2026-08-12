Android Phone Found In Rape Convict Prajwal Revanna's Cell At Bengaluru Prison
The mobile phone was seized by a team of the CCB Police during a surprise inspection of the prison on Tuesday.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday seized an android mobile phone from the barrack of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, serving a life sentence in a rape case at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru.
Authorities have suspended the Assistant Superintendent of the prison in the case even as a show cause notice has been issued to the Superintendent of the Bengaluru Central Prison.
It is understood that the seizure was made by a team of CCB police during a surprise inspection of the jail that lasted for about 4 to 5 hours in the barracks of influential prisoners and other undertrial prisoners in the high-security section. During the searches, a mobile phone was found in Prajwal Revanna's barracks. Nine more mobile phones were seized by the CCB police during the raid.
DGP of the Prisons and Corrections Department, Alok Kumar said that the phone has applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix, Prime Video installed in it with all the applications password protected.
“When asked about the password, both the prisoners said that they did not know it. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway to find out how the mobile phone reached the jail and who is behind it,” said Kumar.
Assistant Superintendent of the prison, Iranna Rangapur, has been suspended with immediate effect. In addition, a show cause notice has been issued to the Superintendent of the Bengaluru Central Prison and a thorough investigation is being conducted into the entire incident, according to Kumar.
CCB officials have registered an official complaint in this case at Parappana Agrahara police station and the process of registering an FIR is in progress.
A prisoner named Pratap Roy has claimed ownership of the mobile phone, charger and pen drive. Revanna has admitted that he used to take the phone from Roy and talk to his relatives and lawyers.
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