ETV Bharat / state

Android Phone Found In Rape Convict Prajwal Revanna's Cell At Bengaluru Prison

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday seized an android mobile phone from the barrack of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, serving a life sentence in a rape case at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru.

Authorities have suspended the Assistant Superintendent of the prison in the case even as a show cause notice has been issued to the Superintendent of the Bengaluru Central Prison.

It is understood that the seizure was made by a team of CCB police during a surprise inspection of the jail that lasted for about 4 to 5 hours in the barracks of influential prisoners and other undertrial prisoners in the high-security section. During the searches, a mobile phone was found in Prajwal Revanna's barracks. Nine more mobile phones were seized by the CCB police during the raid.

DGP of the Prisons and Corrections Department, Alok Kumar said that the phone has applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix, Prime Video installed in it with all the applications password protected.