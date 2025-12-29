ETV Bharat / state

Andra Pradesh: Inter-State Child Trafficking Gang Busted; 12 Arrested

Amaravati: Vijayawada police have uncovered a massive inter-state child trafficking network after analysis of financial transactions revealed large-scale cash transfers linking gangs operating in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai, official sources said on Monday. Vijayawada police have arrested 12 people so far in connection with the case, they said.

Investigations into the child trafficking case have revealed significant cash transfers between the accused and several unidentified individuals, pointing to a well-organised financial nexus, police sources said. The interrogation of the arrested accused revealed cash transfers between them. Amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh were transferred from Vijayawada to Mumbai and Delhi.

Balagam Sarojini, the main accused from Vijayawada, was procuring children through gangs in Delhi and Mumbai and selling them here.

Police have identified Kiran Sharma, Priyanka and Barthi as key members of the Delhi-based gang, while Anil, Kavita, Noori, Kajal and Satish are said to be part of the Mumbai network. Satish used to receive money in most of the transactions, official sources said, adding that several transfers also involved unidentified persons.