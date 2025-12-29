Andra Pradesh: Inter-State Child Trafficking Gang Busted; 12 Arrested
Money transfers through bank accounts and UPI platforms helped police establish links between child trafficking gangs spread across multiple states.
Amaravati: Vijayawada police have uncovered a massive inter-state child trafficking network after analysis of financial transactions revealed large-scale cash transfers linking gangs operating in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai, official sources said on Monday. Vijayawada police have arrested 12 people so far in connection with the case, they said.
Investigations into the child trafficking case have revealed significant cash transfers between the accused and several unidentified individuals, pointing to a well-organised financial nexus, police sources said. The interrogation of the arrested accused revealed cash transfers between them. Amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.80 lakh were transferred from Vijayawada to Mumbai and Delhi.
Balagam Sarojini, the main accused from Vijayawada, was procuring children through gangs in Delhi and Mumbai and selling them here.
Police have identified Kiran Sharma, Priyanka and Barthi as key members of the Delhi-based gang, while Anil, Kavita, Noori, Kajal and Satish are said to be part of the Mumbai network. Satish used to receive money in most of the transactions, official sources said, adding that several transfers also involved unidentified persons.
According to official sources, the gang from North India targets families in and around Delhi and Mumbai who find it difficult to raise their children. Infants were allegedly procured from these families and handed over to Sarojini’s gang in Vijayawada. The earnings from the illegal sale of children were then shared between the gangs, police sources said.
The probe has revealed that Anil and Satish, both from Ahmedabad, are close relatives. In Vijayawada, Sarojini’s network allegedly included Sharada, her husband and Sarojini’s brother, officials added.
As the network has links in multiple cities, police have formed four special teams to visit these cities within the next two days to arrest the remaining accused. The police will also make efforts to trace the origins of the trafficked children and, if possible, reunite them with their parents, police sources said.
