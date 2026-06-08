ETV Bharat / state

Andhra's 'Road Doctor' For Quick-Fixing Potholes To Be Expanded To 12 Cities

The cost per 2x1 pothole repair is Rs 3,000 compared to Rs 4,000 in the previous mechanism. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Are you worried about commuting on pothole-ridden roads? Motorists will no longer face this trouble, as 'Road Doctor' vehicles are set to become available in 12 cities of Andhra Pradesh soon. Upon receiving information about any pothole, staff will reach the location and fill it within hours.

Following the successful pilot project in the Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation in Guntur, the initiative was expanded to five additional cities in the second phase. Now, the state government has decided to introduce it in the remaining cities.

During a recent meeting with district collectors at the secretariat, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed them to ensure roads are repaired and kept free of potholes. When the 'Road Doctor' project was discussed, the CM ordered its implementation across all cities, and officials are making the necessary arrangements.

Under this new system, contractors are responsible for providing the vehicle and filling the potholes using skilled personnel. Municipal corporations will settle bills based on measurements of the potholes' length and depth, adhering to rates prescribed by the public health engineering department.

Previously, the process of filling potholes involved engineers preparing estimates and inviting tenders, which took at least three months before actual work, and projects often failed to meet deadlines. The implementation of this new method has eliminated these difficulties.