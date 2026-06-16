Andhra's Araku Gets Country's Most Instagrammable Landscape Tag
CM Naidu stressed the need to make available 50,000 rooms by 2029, promote 10,000 homestays across key destinations and introduce a rating system for homestays.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Amaravati: In a boost to the Andhra Pradesh tourism sector, Araku has been recognised as the country's 'Most Instagrammable Landscape' with a national award in the 'Indian Roots – Editor's Choice' category.
Padmarani Sheela, chief marketing and communications officer of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, received the award at a ceremony held in Goa on Monday from Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Earlier, the event was inaugurated by Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju.
In March, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested forming a high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary to promote tourism. Addressing a review meeting, Naidu stressed the need to make available 50,000 rooms by 2029 and promote 10,000 homestays across key tourist destinations and to introduce a rating system for homestays, in response to the increase in tourist footfall in the state.
He said the government is planning large-scale development of beaches from Baruva to Nellore, along with enhancing eco-tourism circuits in regions such as Araku Valley, Maredumilli and Chintapalli. He also called for establishing caravan parks in at least 10–15 locations, enabling families to safely experience nature with proper amenities.
"The state government plans to introduce Caravan parks and tent cities, targeting 1,000 units by the time of the Godavari Pushkarams. The plans include amusement parks in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, as well as the promotion of eco- and temple tourism in coordination with the forest and endowments departments," he added.
Naidu stressed the need to fast-track the development of major tourist spots, including Gandikota, Suryalanka Beach, and Borra Caves. He directed officials to complete the Godavari Pushkar Ghat works by August, and the restoration works on the Havelock Bridge by December, allowing tourist access.
Seaplane services under the UDAN scheme, water aerodromes in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Srisailam, Gandikota and Kambham Cheruvu and cruise tourism from Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam Port will be promoted.
Highlighting the role of creative economy, the Chief Minister said Amaravati should evolve into a Creative City, encouraging content creation and cultural industries, noting that actor Sanjay Dutt has expressed interest in investing in such projects.
Officials informed Naidu that the state recorded 309.2 million tourist footfalls last year, with a 21% growth in the first nine months of the current year. The government aims to further accelerate this momentum through integrated tourism planning, including temple tourism circuits.
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