ETV Bharat / state

Andhra's Araku Gets Country's Most Instagrammable Landscape Tag

Amaravati: In a boost to the Andhra Pradesh tourism sector, Araku has been recognised as the country's 'Most Instagrammable Landscape' with a national award in the 'Indian Roots – Editor's Choice' category.

Padmarani Sheela, chief marketing and communications officer of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, received the award at a ceremony held in Goa on Monday from Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Earlier, the event was inaugurated by Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

In March, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested forming a high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary to promote tourism.​ Addressing a review meeting, Naidu stressed the need to make available 50,000 rooms by 2029 and promote 10,000 homestays across key tourist destinations and to introduce a rating system for homestays, in response to the increase in tourist footfall in the state.

He said the government is planning large-scale development of beaches from Baruva to Nellore, along with enhancing eco-tourism circuits in regions such as Araku Valley, Maredumilli and Chintapalli.​ He also called for establishing caravan parks in at least 10–15 locations, enabling families to safely experience nature with proper amenities.​

"The state government plans to introduce Caravan parks and tent cities, targeting 1,000 units by the time of the Godavari Pushkarams. The plans include amusement parks in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, as well as the promotion of eco- and temple tourism in coordination with the forest and endowments departments," he added.