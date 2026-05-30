ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Youth Set To Represent India at World Skills 2026

West Godavari: What began as a fascination with aircraft has now transformed into an inspiring journey of achievement for Uppalapati Dwaraka Seshu.

Hailing from a middle-class family in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Seshu got the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, proving that determination and continuous learning can take a person from a village to the global stage.

While pursuing Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ongole, Seshu developed a deep interest in aviation. He immersed himself in learning about aircraft construction, propulsion systems, maintenance procedures, inspection techniques, equipment handling, and aviation safety standards. His dedication and technical expertise soon began to yield results.

At the IndiaSkills 2025-26 competitions, he showcased exceptional talent in the Aircraft Maintenance category, helping him secure a place in the national team that will compete at World Skills 2026 in Shanghai, China. His success is rooted in perseverance and hard work.

His father, Nagababu, works as a clerk at Vijaya Dairy, while his mother, Anita, runs a small business. Despite limited resources, the family encouraged his passion for learning and innovation.