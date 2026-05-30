Andhra Youth Set To Represent India at World Skills 2026
Uppalapati Dwaraka Seshu developed a keen interest in aviation while pursuing Mechanical Engineering at IIIT, Ongole and has already built impressive records in skill competitions.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
West Godavari: What began as a fascination with aircraft has now transformed into an inspiring journey of achievement for Uppalapati Dwaraka Seshu.
Hailing from a middle-class family in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Seshu got the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, proving that determination and continuous learning can take a person from a village to the global stage.
While pursuing Mechanical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Ongole, Seshu developed a deep interest in aviation. He immersed himself in learning about aircraft construction, propulsion systems, maintenance procedures, inspection techniques, equipment handling, and aviation safety standards. His dedication and technical expertise soon began to yield results.
At the IndiaSkills 2025-26 competitions, he showcased exceptional talent in the Aircraft Maintenance category, helping him secure a place in the national team that will compete at World Skills 2026 in Shanghai, China. His success is rooted in perseverance and hard work.
His father, Nagababu, works as a clerk at Vijaya Dairy, while his mother, Anita, runs a small business. Despite limited resources, the family encouraged his passion for learning and innovation.
Seshu has already built an impressive record in skill competitions. He won a gold medal at the state-level India Skills competition and bagged two silver medals to his collection — one at the South Zone level and another at the national level. These achievements paved the way for his qualification for the world stage.
For Seshu, the journey is far from over. His ambition is to become an aviation expert and bring international recognition to India. He is determined to win a medal at World Skills 2026 and make the national flag fly high.
"Students from rural backgrounds have immense opportunities. Do not confine yourselves only to textbooks. Explore subjects that genuinely interest you and keep learning new skills. When you do that, opportunities will find their way to you," he said in a message for young people.
His story stands as a powerful example of how curiosity, skill development, and persistence can turn dreams into reality.
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