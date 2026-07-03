ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Youth Charred To Death In Bengaluru, Police Probe Murder Angle

Police inspect site in Bengaluru where a youth was found burnt to death. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man was charred to death on a road near Bikkanahalli in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Vamshi Krishna (25), a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. According to police, motorists noticed flames engulfing a motorcycle on the roadside during the evening hours and immediately alerted the police.

Police teams rushed to the spot and forensic experts and senior police officers inspected the scene. The police have begun collecting evidence in the case,

"The victim had already succumbed to his injuries by the time our team reached the spot. An investigation is underway," a police officer said.