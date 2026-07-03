Andhra Youth Charred To Death In Bengaluru, Police Probe Murder Angle
A youth from Andhra Pradesh was found charred with his motorcycle near Sarjapur in Bengaluru prompting police to launch investigation.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man was charred to death on a road near Bikkanahalli in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.
The deceased has been identified as Vamshi Krishna (25), a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. According to police, motorists noticed flames engulfing a motorcycle on the roadside during the evening hours and immediately alerted the police.
Police teams rushed to the spot and forensic experts and senior police officers inspected the scene. The police have begun collecting evidence in the case,
"The victim had already succumbed to his injuries by the time our team reached the spot. An investigation is underway," a police officer said.
A special police team and the dog squad were deployed at the site. Sarjapur Inspector Mahendra Kumar K H and Bengaluru Rural ASP Venkatesh Prasanna also visited the scene to supervise the investigation.
A senior police official said, "All angles, including the possibility of murder, are under investigation." Krishna had completed a diploma in computer science and worked at a private firm in Electronics City. He had recently left his job and had come to Electronics City in search of a new job.
The officer said Krishna intended to pick up a friend from his hometown who was supposed to arrive, but his phone was switched off after some time. The police have recorded the friend’s statement and have launched an investigation. They are now reviewing CCTV footage to trace Krishna's movements.
Also Read