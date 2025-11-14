ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight In Vijayawada, Husband Arrested

Police detained the accused in after he allegedly murdered his wife. ( Representational News/IANS )

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his wife in public in broad daylight in Vijayawada on Thursday afternoon (November 13). Dozens watched as he slit her throat with a knife and threatened to kill anyone who attempted to intervene.

According to police, Deepala Vijay (40) of Durga Agraharam fell in love with Mattakoyya Saraswati (30) of Nuzvid, and the two married in 2022. Vijay worked as a technician at a private hospital in Bhavanipuram, while Saraswati was employed as a nurse at a hospital in Suryaraopet.

The couple has a two-year-old son. For the past 18 months, they had been living separately due to marital disputes.

Saraswati travelled daily from Nuzvid to Vijayawada for work. On Thursday, she completed her duty from 8 AM to 2 PM. Around 2.15 PM, as she stepped out of the hospital with her son, Vijay, who had reportedly been waiting nearby, she was suddenly attacked.