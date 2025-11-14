Andhra Woman Murdered In Broad Daylight In Vijayawada, Husband Arrested
Police said Vijay and Saraswati married in 2022, had a two-year-old son, and had been living separately due to ongoing marital disputes.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 2:38 PM IST
Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his wife in public in broad daylight in Vijayawada on Thursday afternoon (November 13). Dozens watched as he slit her throat with a knife and threatened to kill anyone who attempted to intervene.
According to police, Deepala Vijay (40) of Durga Agraharam fell in love with Mattakoyya Saraswati (30) of Nuzvid, and the two married in 2022. Vijay worked as a technician at a private hospital in Bhavanipuram, while Saraswati was employed as a nurse at a hospital in Suryaraopet.
The couple has a two-year-old son. For the past 18 months, they had been living separately due to marital disputes.
Saraswati travelled daily from Nuzvid to Vijayawada for work. On Thursday, she completed her duty from 8 AM to 2 PM. Around 2.15 PM, as she stepped out of the hospital with her son, Vijay, who had reportedly been waiting nearby, she was suddenly attacked.
He repeatedly stabbed her in the neck and throat. Saraswati collapsed on the spot, bleeding heavily. When bystanders tried to intervene, Vijay threatened them with the knife, warning that he would kill anyone who came close.
Terrified, people stepped back as Saraswati lay on the ground, crying for help. Vijay stood there holding the weapon until she died.
Suryaraopet CI Ahmed Ali and his team reached the scene and engaged Vijay. With the help of locals, they overpowered him and seized the knife. Vijay was taken into custody, and Saraswati’s body was shifted to the government hospital for a postmortem.
Police said Vijay frequently quarrelled with Saraswati due to suspicion after their marriage, and she had earlier filed a complaint against him at the Nuzvid police station. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
