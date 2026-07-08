ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Woman Killed In US Road Crash; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

Vijayawada: A 28-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh's NTR district was killed in a road accident in the United States (US), cutting short her dream of building a successful career after completing higher education abroad.

The deceased, identified as Prasanna, was a resident of Mulapadu village in Ibrahimpatnam rural mandal of NTR district. She was the daughter of farmer Atluri Vasantha Rao and Mallishwari, who runs a bag manufacturing unit in the village. The couple had worked hard and saved money to send their daughter abroad for higher studies.

Prasanna had studied Chartered Accountancy in Hyderabad before moving to the US. She graduated from Pace University in New York and was looking for a job.

According to her family, Prasanna and her friends set out on July 5 to visit a nearby temple, taking advantage of the weekend. While their car was waiting at a traffic signal, another vehicle crashed into it at high speed.