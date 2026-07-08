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Andhra Woman Killed In US Road Crash; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

Prasanna, 28, from Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, was killed in a US car crash while travelling with friends to a temple.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Vijayawada: A 28-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh's NTR district was killed in a road accident in the United States (US), cutting short her dream of building a successful career after completing higher education abroad.

The deceased, identified as Prasanna, was a resident of Mulapadu village in Ibrahimpatnam rural mandal of NTR district. She was the daughter of farmer Atluri Vasantha Rao and Mallishwari, who runs a bag manufacturing unit in the village. The couple had worked hard and saved money to send their daughter abroad for higher studies.

Prasanna had studied Chartered Accountancy in Hyderabad before moving to the US. She graduated from Pace University in New York and was looking for a job.

According to her family, Prasanna and her friends set out on July 5 to visit a nearby temple, taking advantage of the weekend. While their car was waiting at a traffic signal, another vehicle crashed into it at high speed.

Prasanna and another young woman died on the spot. Two other occupants of the car suffered serious injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The news of Prasanna's death left her family devastated. Her mother reportedly collapsed after being informed about the accident.

The family has appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to help bring Prasanna's mortal remains back to her native village for the last rites.

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  3. Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision While Returning From Birthday Party In Madhya Pradesh

TAGGED:

WOMAN KILLED IN US ROAD CRASH
ANDHRA WOMAN KILLED
ACCIDENT IN THE US
ROAD ACCIDENT

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