Andhra Woman Killed By Husband In US 5 Months After Marriage, Accused Sent Body's Photo To Lover In India
The accused had researched online how poison enters body, how it's detected during post-mortem, and how long it takes for death to occur after strangulation.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Vijayawada: A 27-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly murdered by her husband in the United States five months after their marriage, with a probe revealing the conspiracy eight months after the crime was committed.
Vijayawada-born Rajitha Sabbineni, who had completed her Master's Degree in the US, had married Narne Avinash (30), a software engineer from Hyderabad, on June 5, 2025. After the wedding in Vijayawada, the couple settled in Bellevue, Washington.
On October 27, 2025, Rajitha was found unconscious at her US home. Officials said said Avinash had initially called 911, stating that his wife had gone into the restroom and locked the door, but was not responding to his calls.
Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at Avinash's home, broke down the restroom door and found Rajitha lying unconscious inside.
Avinash, as per officials, told the police that she had taken "cough medicine due to illness and might have collapsed afterward". Although the police rushed her to the hospital for treatment, doctors declared her dead. Upon learning of their daughter's death, Sabbineni Krishna Rao and his wife traveled to the US, where the final rites were performed.
🚨DISTURBING🚨— Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 9, 2026
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The Murder Conspiracy
Digital forensic analysis by police in the US revealed Avinash had researched online how poison enters the body, how it is detected during a post-mortem, and how long it takes for death to occur after strangulation.
Probe also revealed that Rajitha had shared with a friend of hers that the juice her husband prepared for her "had been tasting bitter for some time". On the day she died, she even messaged Avinash stating that the juice "tasted bitter, like cough syrup".
US police recently arrested Avinash following an extensive eight-month investigation. He was charged with first-degree murder and remanded to custody. Suspecting a flight risk, the court set a massive bail amount of $5 million. Unable to pay this sum, he remains in jail.
Reason Behind Murder
Local police investigating the incident initially registered a case of suspicious death. The post-mortem examination revealed that Rajitha died due to asphyxiation caused by strangulation. Consequently, the police began investigating this angle.
The probe uncovered that Avinash was in a relationship with a woman in India and the probe revealed it predated his marriage. The woman had even attended Rajitha and Avinash's wedding.
Probe revealed that Avinash wanted to get rid of Rajitha to get back with his girlfriend. Police also discovered that he had sent a photograph of his wife's body to her and had made calls to her after allegedly killing Rajitha.
As part of the investigation, the police examined the home's smart lock, CCTV footage, and mobile data. Although Avinash tried to mislead the police by claiming he had stepped out at the time, the investigation established that he was actually inside the house.
Family Informed About Murder
Rajitha's father, Krishna Rao, received a phone call from the US police earlier this week informing him that his daughter had not died of natural causes but had been murdered and that the killer was their own son-in-law.
Shocked by this news, the family immediately set out for the United States.
One of the family members here in Vijayawada said, "Rajitha used to say that her husband treated her with great affection. We never even imagined in our wildest dreams that this very affection would ultimately cost her her life," the family member said.
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