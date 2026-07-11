ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Woman Killed By Husband In US 5 Months After Marriage, Accused Sent Body's Photo To Lover In India

Vijayawada: A 27-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly murdered by her husband in the United States five months after their marriage, with a probe revealing the conspiracy eight months after the crime was committed.

Vijayawada-born Rajitha Sabbineni, who had completed her Master's Degree in the US, had married Narne Avinash (30), a software engineer from Hyderabad, on June 5, 2025. After the wedding in Vijayawada, the couple settled in Bellevue, Washington.

On October 27, 2025, Rajitha was found unconscious at her US home. Officials said said Avinash had initially called 911, stating that his wife had gone into the restroom and locked the door, but was not responding to his calls.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at Avinash's home, broke down the restroom door and found Rajitha lying unconscious inside.

Avinash, as per officials, told the police that she had taken "cough medicine due to illness and might have collapsed afterward". Although the police rushed her to the hospital for treatment, doctors declared her dead. Upon learning of their daughter's death, Sabbineni Krishna Rao and his wife traveled to the US, where the final rites were performed.

The Murder Conspiracy

Digital forensic analysis by police in the US revealed Avinash had researched online how poison enters the body, how it is detected during a post-mortem, and how long it takes for death to occur after strangulation.

Probe also revealed that Rajitha had shared with a friend of hers that the juice her husband prepared for her "had been tasting bitter for some time". On the day she died, she even messaged Avinash stating that the juice "tasted bitter, like cough syrup".