Andhra Woman Hires Hitmen To Kill Husband After He Objects To Extramarital Affair

Peddaraveedu: In a shocking case of contract killing, a man was allegedly stabbed to death in Andhra Pradesh, with police accusing his wife and her brother of plotting the murder after he objected to her extramarital affair.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagaraju said the incident took place in Peddaraveedu mandal on Wednesday and that other details will be officially disclosed at a press conference soon.

According to police, Adapala Lalu Srinu (38), a lorry driver from Dornala, was married to Jhansi of Sunnipenta 17 years ago, and the couple had three children. Over the years, Lalu allegedly developed bad habits and was recently arrested for selling marijuana.

Two months ago, Lalu Srinu was remanded to Ongole jail in connection with the case. During this period, Jhansi developed an extramarital relationship with Suryanarayana, a car driver from Jammidornala and a friend of her brother, they said.

“When Jhansi and her brother visited Lalu Srinu in jail, he threatened to kill them after his release. Fearing for their lives and wanting to continue the relationship, Jhansi decided to eliminate her husband,” police claimed.