Andhra Woman Hires Hitmen To Kill Husband After He Objects To Extramarital Affair

Published : January 24, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Peddaraveedu: In a shocking case of contract killing, a man was allegedly stabbed to death in Andhra Pradesh, with police accusing his wife and her brother of plotting the murder after he objected to her extramarital affair.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagaraju said the incident took place in Peddaraveedu mandal on Wednesday and that other details will be officially disclosed at a press conference soon.
According to police, Adapala Lalu Srinu (38), a lorry driver from Dornala, was married to Jhansi of Sunnipenta 17 years ago, and the couple had three children. Over the years, Lalu allegedly developed bad habits and was recently arrested for selling marijuana.
Two months ago, Lalu Srinu was remanded to Ongole jail in connection with the case. During this period, Jhansi developed an extramarital relationship with Suryanarayana, a car driver from Jammidornala and a friend of her brother, they said.
“When Jhansi and her brother visited Lalu Srinu in jail, he threatened to kill them after his release. Fearing for their lives and wanting to continue the relationship, Jhansi decided to eliminate her husband,” police claimed.
Jhansi allegedly entered into a deal with one Suryanarayana and his associates from Guntur, agreeing to pay them Rs. 2 lakh for contract killing. The first two attempts to murder Lalu Srinu, at Cheemakurthi and Podili after he came out on bail, failed.
On Wednesday, while travelling by car, Lalu Srinu asked to stop near Ankalamma temple in Peddaraveedu to attend nature’s call. As planned, Suryanarayana and his associates arrived on a motorcycle and threw chilli powder into his eyes. Taking advantage of the situation, Jhansi and her brother stabbed him with a knife brought in the car, killing Lalu Srinuon the spot.
Police said the other accused advised Jhansi and her brother to surrender, assuring them that they would arrange bail. Following this, the two informed the police themselves.
DSP Nagaraju said they have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. “Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused and produce them before the court,” he said.
