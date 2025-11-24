ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Over US Visa Rejection

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman doctor from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh has allegedly died by suicide at her flat in Hyderabad due to depression over not getting a US visa, said a police official on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday after her family members, who stay in another locality of the city, broke open the door when there was no response to door knocks and found her dead, they said. It was the domestic help who informed the family members of the deceased, identified as Rohini, after she did not open the door, police said.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem. She is suspected to have taken an overdose of sleeping pills or injected herself on Friday night, the official said, based on preliminary information, adding that the exact cause of the death is yet to be known as they were awaiting the post-mortem report.

A suicide note was found in the house, which purportedly stated that she was under depression, and it also mentioned the rejection of a visa application. Lakshmi, mother of the deceased, said that her daughter was eagerly waiting to go to the US for a job but became depressed due to visa denial.