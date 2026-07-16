ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Woman Dies By Suicide After Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her, Family Demands He Tie 'Mangalsutra' On Mortal Remains

Prakasam: A 26-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai after her boyfriend refused to marry her. The family brought her body to her boyfriend's village in Prakasam district, staging a protest, demanding he tie a 'mangalasutra' on her mortal remains to fulfil her final wish.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the woman's family, Keerthi, a native of Kondrupadu village in Guntur, met Sai, a resident of Ponduru in Tanguturu mandal in Prakasam, through social media. Their friendship developed into love, and the couple had been together for eight years, they said.

They alleged that Keerthi wanted to marry Sai and build a life with him, but he refused, leaving her distressed. On July 14, Keerthi allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai, where she was staying.