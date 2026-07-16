Andhra Woman Dies By Suicide After Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her, Family Demands He Tie 'Mangalsutra' On Mortal Remains
Grieving family members and relatives brought her mortal remains from Mumbai to her boyfriend's house in Prakasam and staged a protest.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Prakasam: A 26-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai after her boyfriend refused to marry her. The family brought her body to her boyfriend's village in Prakasam district, staging a protest, demanding he tie a 'mangalasutra' on her mortal remains to fulfil her final wish.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
According to the woman's family, Keerthi, a native of Kondrupadu village in Guntur, met Sai, a resident of Ponduru in Tanguturu mandal in Prakasam, through social media. Their friendship developed into love, and the couple had been together for eight years, they said.
They alleged that Keerthi wanted to marry Sai and build a life with him, but he refused, leaving her distressed. On July 14, Keerthi allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai, where she was staying.
After bringing her body from Mumbai to Ponduru, Keerthi's relatives gathered outside Sai's house and staged a protest. They alleged that Sai's refusal to marry her pushed her to end her life and demanded that he tie a mangalasutra on her mortal remains as a symbolic final gesture. They also put up banners featuring photographs of the couple in the village.
According to local residents, Sai's family locked their house and left the area before the protesters arrived. Keerthi's relatives broke open the lock and continued their protest.
Police reached the spot after receiving information, dispersed the gathering, and brought the situation under control. "A case has been registered and the circumstances surrounding the death, including the family's allegations, are being investigated from all angles," an official said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read