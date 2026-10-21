ETV Bharat / state

​Andhra Village Braces For ‘ Battle Of Sticks’ Fight Amid Tight Security

Devaragattu: The Devaragattu village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is bracing for the traditional stick fight, locally known as the “Banni” festival, tonight amid tight security arrangements.

The festival has in the past descended into violence, with incidents of fatalities and injuries to people.

In view of past incidents of violence, authorities have enforced foolproof security measures as police are looking to ensure that the festival remains incident-free.

Over 1,000 police personnel will secure the area, while some 300 wooden sticks were seized during 40 cordon and search operations conducted in the villages surrounding Devaragattu. Furthermore, five check-posts and ten police pickets have been set up in the areas around Devaragattu.

People from ten villages are set to clash during the festival. The stick fight has been taking place at midnight every year during the Dussehra festival. However, this year, the festival is being held on the day following Dussehra.

In view of the anticipation of violence, the Kurnool district administration and police conducted a meeting with local residents to review arrangements for the festival.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Patil said that under the guise of the “traditional dance and displays performed before the deity, some individuals have previously used sticks to attack others, driven by personal grievances or long-standing feuds.”

The district administration has urged the participants to avoid violence. The police have said that they have identified individuals previously involved in conflicts, as well as those selling “illicit liquor and locally-brewed spirits,” and have initiated “bind over” proceedings against 190 people.