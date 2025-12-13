ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Top Fruit & Fish Producer, Second In Fruit Orchard Cultivation: RBI Statistics

Amaravati: The statistics for 2024-25 released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have placed Andhra Pradesh at the top in fruit production and second place in fruit orchard cultivation. The Telugu-speaking state had a bumper production of fruits of 1.93 crore tonnes, followed by Maharashtra with a production of 1.68 crore tonnes and Madhya Pradesh with 1.02 crore tonnes, reveals the statistics.

In terms of fruit orchards under cultivation, Maharashtra was at the top with over 8.96 lakh hectares, followed by Andhra Pradesh's over 8.07 lakh hectares.

Top in Fish Production

Not only in fruit production, by the southern state has also turned out to be the top fish producer of the country with 51.58 lakh tonnes, followed by West Bengal with 22 lakh tonnes, and Uttar Pradesh in the third place with 11.6 lakh tonnes, according to the RBI data.

SGDP at Rs 15.93 Lakh Crore