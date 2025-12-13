Andhra Top Fruit & Fish Producer, Second In Fruit Orchard Cultivation: RBI Statistics
Its Gross State Domestic Product at current prices for 2024-25 stood at Rs 15.93 lakh crore and for constant prices at Rs 8.65 lakh crore.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 1:01 PM IST
Amaravati: The statistics for 2024-25 released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have placed Andhra Pradesh at the top in fruit production and second place in fruit orchard cultivation. The Telugu-speaking state had a bumper production of fruits of 1.93 crore tonnes, followed by Maharashtra with a production of 1.68 crore tonnes and Madhya Pradesh with 1.02 crore tonnes, reveals the statistics.
In terms of fruit orchards under cultivation, Maharashtra was at the top with over 8.96 lakh hectares, followed by Andhra Pradesh's over 8.07 lakh hectares.
Top in Fish Production
Not only in fruit production, by the southern state has also turned out to be the top fish producer of the country with 51.58 lakh tonnes, followed by West Bengal with 22 lakh tonnes, and Uttar Pradesh in the third place with 11.6 lakh tonnes, according to the RBI data.
SGDP at Rs 15.93 Lakh Crore
The RBI said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for Andhra Pradesh at current prices for 2024-25 stood at Rs 15.93 lakh crore and at Rs 8.65 lakh crore for constant prices. The average GSDP was stated as Rs 2.66 lakh crore at current prices and Rs 1.42 lakh crore at constant prices. The average Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) was at Rs 14.22 lakh crore at current prices and Rs 7.56 lakh crore at constant prices.
Foodgrain Production
Foodgrain production across Andhra Pradesh was at 1.17 crore tonnes, of which paddy cultivation covered 20.77 lakh hectares statewide. The state ranked 10th in achieving sustainable development goals with a score of 74, the same as Telangana, RBI stated.
Average Life Expectancy: 70 Years
The average life expectancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is 70 years, according to the statistics. Men live for 68 years, while women live five years longer, up to 73 years. Both the Telugu-speaking states are on par with the national average of 70 years and rank ninth in the list of states with the highest life expectancy.
