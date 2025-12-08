ETV Bharat / state

Andhra To Develop Eight Industrial Cities Around Ports With Rs 10,523 Crore Investment

The APMB has identified a 100-km radius around each port as the Port Proximal Area. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop eight new industrial cities along the state's major ports on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an investment of Rs 10,523 crore. These cities will be set up around both existing and upcoming ports to boost economic growth, employment opportunities, and exports.

The AP Maritime Board (APMB) has prepared detailed proposals to create port-based industrial clusters based on the specific requirements of each port. The new clusters will come up around Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Mulapet, Dugarajapatnam, Rambilli, and Krishnapatnam ports.

The APMB has identified a 100-km radius around each port as the Port Proximal Area. Master plans have been drafted to divide these regions into designated zones for warehousing, residential areas, office spaces, and industrial projects. Future approvals will be given according to these zoning plans. APMB has also set short, medium, and long-term targets for development.

Integrated Expansion in Phases

Officials plan to transform villages adjacent to ports into fully integrated economic cities by utilising existing opportunities in freight movement and industrial activity. Modern infrastructure, digital systems, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be established to form multiple industrial clusters. Sectors like MSMEs, shipbuilding, steel manufacturing, and logistics are expected to grow significantly. This development will boost urbanisation, exports, and job creation across the coastal region.