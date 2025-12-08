Andhra To Develop Eight Industrial Cities Around Ports With Rs 10,523 Crore Investment
The new clusters will come up around Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Mulapet, Dugarajapatnam, Rambilli, and Krishnapatnam ports, for which APMB has created a detailed proposal.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to develop eight new industrial cities along the state's major ports on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an investment of Rs 10,523 crore. These cities will be set up around both existing and upcoming ports to boost economic growth, employment opportunities, and exports.
The AP Maritime Board (APMB) has prepared detailed proposals to create port-based industrial clusters based on the specific requirements of each port. The new clusters will come up around Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Mulapet, Dugarajapatnam, Rambilli, and Krishnapatnam ports.
The APMB has identified a 100-km radius around each port as the Port Proximal Area. Master plans have been drafted to divide these regions into designated zones for warehousing, residential areas, office spaces, and industrial projects. Future approvals will be given according to these zoning plans. APMB has also set short, medium, and long-term targets for development.
Integrated Expansion in Phases
Officials plan to transform villages adjacent to ports into fully integrated economic cities by utilising existing opportunities in freight movement and industrial activity. Modern infrastructure, digital systems, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be established to form multiple industrial clusters. Sectors like MSMEs, shipbuilding, steel manufacturing, and logistics are expected to grow significantly. This development will boost urbanisation, exports, and job creation across the coastal region.
Key Facilities Proposed Around Each Port
The government has proposed Rs 10,523 crore worth of infrastructure works under Sagarmala Phase-II, in coordination with the Centre.
Cluster Highlights
- Visakhapatnam: Marine and pharma cluster with seafood processing, pharma, and biotech exports.
- Mulapet: Pharma, biotech, and chemical exports using CETPs, logistics, and training centres.
- Rambilli: Defence equipment manufacturing zone with high-security naval infrastructure.
- Kakinada: Petroleum logistics and export hub for agricultural products.
- Machilipatnam: EV and jewellery manufacturing SEZ, auto parts, and logistics integration.
- Ramayapatnam: Strengthened oil reserves, blending units, and improved distribution connectivity.
- Dugarajapatnam: Shipbuilding ecosystem with marine SEZ, robotic shipyards, and modular dry docks.
- Krishnapatnam: Electronics and clean-energy cluster with cleantech facilities, electronics park, solar power, and car export infrastructure.
Breakdown of Project Cost
- Machilipatnam Port: Rs 50 crore each for power and water supply, and Rs 2,089.48 crore for internal development.
- Krishnapatnam Port: Development works worth Rs 1,376.62 crore.
- Mulapet Port: Development works worth Rs 6,742.80 crore.
- Ramayapatnam Port: Rs 120 crore for roads and Rs 50 crore each for power and water supply.
These ambitious proposals aim to create robust economic corridors along the coastline and pave the way for comprehensive and long-term development.
