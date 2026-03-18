Andhra Teacher Launches Re 1 Mock Tests for JEE, NEET, Makes Exam Preparation Affordable
A village teacher’s mock test platform is breaking financial barriers, giving thousands of students nationwide a fair chance to prepare for India’s toughest competitive exams.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Tirupati: For those struggling with financial hardships, cracking competitive exams like the JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET is now not really hard. With coaching institutes charging a hefty price, a teacher from a small village in Andhra Pradesh has started mock tests for these competitive exams at Re 1.
Rella Reddeppa, a teacher from Manchuguntapalle village in Nimmanapalle mandal, has launched a national-level online mock test platform which prepares students pretty well across the country.
This is particularly pertinent in the present day when coaching institutes and test series cost thousands. "This initiative stands out for its simplicity and intent. It ensures that no student is held back because of money," says the teacher.
Reddeppa’s idea stemmed from a pressing concern he had observed very often -that bright students, especially from rural and modest backgrounds, did not have the financial capacity to test their abilities in a competitive environment.
“Talent is everywhere, but opportunities are fewer. Many students just need a chance to assess themselves,” he said.
Keeping the gap in mind and finding a solution to this, he created an online platform where Intermediate students can attempt mock tests for some of India’s toughest exams, including JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET, for a token fee of just Re 1.
The platform is convenient for students, who can access it through a mobile phone, laptop, or tablet and take tests anytime, from anywhere. With 24/7 availability, it allows aspirants to practice at their own pace, something that is often missing in traditional coaching setups.
But the initiative stands out because of its focus on quality. The question papers are carefully curated to match the pattern and difficulty level of national-level entrance exams. Once a test is completed, results are generated instantly, giving students a clear idea of where they stand.
Immediate feedback loop helps us identify weak areas, work on time management and gradually reduce exam pressure," say students.
While scores matter, Reddeppa believes confidence is also important. "Regular exposure to mock tests not only sharpens preparation but also helps students overcome the fear of exams, which often pose a barrier to performance," the teacher explains.
Education experts say initiatives like this can level up the playing field. Affordable and accessible tools can bring rural students closer to the kind of preparation resources usually available in urban coaching hubs.
Many economically disadvantaged students can now afford to attempt the mock tests and perform better in the actual exams, he adds.
In doing so, Reddeppa has turned a simple idea into a powerful opportunity. "It is up to us to make a meaningful difference. I have just tried and I am sure it will help many students who never had the opportunity to go for expensive coaching," he concludes.
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