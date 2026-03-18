ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Teacher Launches Re 1 Mock Tests for JEE, NEET, Makes Exam Preparation Affordable

Tirupati: For those struggling with financial hardships, cracking competitive exams like the JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET is now not really hard. With coaching institutes charging a hefty price, a teacher from a small village in Andhra Pradesh has started mock tests for these competitive exams at Re 1.

Rella Reddeppa, a teacher from Manchuguntapalle village in Nimmanapalle mandal, has launched a national-level online mock test platform which prepares students pretty well across the country.

This is particularly pertinent in the present day when coaching institutes and test series cost thousands. "This initiative stands out for its simplicity and intent. It ensures that no student is held back because of money," says the teacher.

Reddeppa’s idea stemmed from a pressing concern he had observed very often -that bright students, especially from rural and modest backgrounds, did not have the financial capacity to test their abilities in a competitive environment.

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunities are fewer. Many students just need a chance to assess themselves,” he said.

Keeping the gap in mind and finding a solution to this, he created an online platform where Intermediate students can attempt mock tests for some of India’s toughest exams, including JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET, for a token fee of just Re 1.

The platform is convenient for students, who can access it through a mobile phone, laptop, or tablet and take tests anytime, from anywhere. With 24/7 availability, it allows aspirants to practice at their own pace, something that is often missing in traditional coaching setups.