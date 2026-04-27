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Andhra TDP MLA Madhavi Appoints Transperson As PA

"That girl (transperson) has studied BCom. So many people came to work with me. She is in no way inferior to any of them work-wise. I have seen her working efficiently," Madhavi said in a video posted on social media recently.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh MLA G Madhavi has appointed a transperson as her personal assistant, setting an example in empowering the marginalised. The Guntur West TDP MLA appointed the transperson, a BCom graduate, earning praise from IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Madhavi underscored that efficiency is irrespective of gender, whether male or female. "I saw that, and that's why I gave her an opportunity," she added. Meanwhile, Lokesh said that Madhavi is proving that leadership is about empowering the marginalised.

"Salute to Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi Garu! By appointing a transgender person as her PA, she is proving that leadership is about empowering the marginalised," he said in a post on 'X'.

"This is the kind of progressive change we need to see in society," he said, adding that Madhavi is setting a golden standard for others to follow.