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Andhra TDP MLA Madhavi Appoints Transperson As PA

Andhra Pradesh MLA G Madhavi is setting an example in empowering the marginalised by appointing a transperson as her personal assistant, said Nara Lokesh.

Andhra TDP MLA Madhavi Appoints Transperson As PA
FILE - Andhra Pradesh MLA G Madhavi (Eenadu)
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By PTI

Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh MLA G Madhavi has appointed a transperson as her personal assistant, setting an example in empowering the marginalised. The Guntur West TDP MLA appointed the transperson, a BCom graduate, earning praise from IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

"That girl (transperson) has studied BCom. So many people came to work with me. She is in no way inferior to any of them work-wise. I have seen her working efficiently," Madhavi said in a video posted on social media recently.

Madhavi underscored that efficiency is irrespective of gender, whether male or female. "I saw that, and that's why I gave her an opportunity," she added. Meanwhile, Lokesh said that Madhavi is proving that leadership is about empowering the marginalised.

"Salute to Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi Garu! By appointing a transgender person as her PA, she is proving that leadership is about empowering the marginalised," he said in a post on 'X'.

"This is the kind of progressive change we need to see in society," he said, adding that Madhavi is setting a golden standard for others to follow.

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TDP MLA MADHAVI
TDP MLA APPOINTS TRANSPERSON PA
ANDHRA TDP MLA G MADHAVI

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