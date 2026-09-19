Andhra Student Dies By Suicide At Marwari University In Gujarat's Rajkot
The deceased, aged 19, was a second-year computer engineering student with AI specialization at Marwari University.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Rajkot: A student from Andhra Pradesh studying at Marwari University in Gujarat's Rajkot allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.
The deceased, aged 19, was a second-year computer engineering student with AI specialization at Marwari University.
Deputy Registrar of Marwari University Varghese Nidhish said, "As soon as the incident was reported, a 108 ambulance was called and the student was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. She was a second-year student. We have no information about why she took the extreme step. We have informed the police and contacted her family."
This is not the first case of a student taking their own life at Marwari University. Investigations have revealed that on January 15, 2024, a computer engineering student took his own life in room number D-104 of the university hostel. The student was a resident of Telangana.
Speaking over phone, Rajkot East ACP Vishwarajsinh Jadeja said, "We received information from Marwari University that a student had jumped from the 10th floor of the hostel building. We immediately rushed to the spot with our team. Initial investigation suggests a case of suicide, although no note was found in her room. We are recording statements of her friends and the hostel warden. Further investigation is on."
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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