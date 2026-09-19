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Andhra Student Dies By Suicide At Marwari University In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: A student from Andhra Pradesh studying at Marwari University in Gujarat's Rajkot allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.

The deceased, aged 19, was a second-year computer engineering student with AI specialization at Marwari University.

Deputy Registrar of Marwari University Varghese Nidhish said, "As soon as the incident was reported, a 108 ambulance was called and the student was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. She was a second-year student. We have no information about why she took the extreme step. We have informed the police and contacted her family."

This is not the first case of a student taking their own life at Marwari University. Investigations have revealed that on January 15, 2024, a computer engineering student took his own life in room number D-104 of the university hostel. The student was a resident of Telangana.

Speaking over phone, Rajkot East ACP Vishwarajsinh Jadeja said, "We received information from Marwari University that a student had jumped from the 10th floor of the hostel building. We immediately rushed to the spot with our team. Initial investigation suggests a case of suicide, although no note was found in her room. We are recording statements of her friends and the hostel warden. Further investigation is on."