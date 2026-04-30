ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh DWCRA Women Top SHGs Savings In The Country: Report

Amaravati: Women from Andhra Pradesh associated with DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) have the largest savings among all the self help groups (SHGs) in the country, revealed a report released by the Central Statistics Department recently.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh stands at the top with Rs 15,917 crore as savings made by women of DWCRA associations in banks across the country as of March 31, 2025.

A total of 1.23 crore women from Andhra Pradesh are part of this initiative. No other state or union territory comes close to Andhra Pradesh in terms of savings of DWCRA women, stated the report titled 'Status of Men and Women in Various Aspects in 2025'.

Aggressiveness in the share market too

Andhra Pradesh women are making inroads in share market investments as well. Compared to March 2021, there was a 296% growth in Demat accounts in the state as of October 2025. Nearly 18.62% of the total accounts are held by women. In March 2021, there were 2,47,377 women's accounts, which increased to 11,49,317 as of October 31, 2025. The total number of accounts increased from 15,58,541 to 61,69,875.