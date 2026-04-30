Andhra Pradesh DWCRA Women Top SHGs Savings In The Country: Report
Andhra Pradesh stands at the first position with Rs 15,917 crore as savings made by women associated with DWCRA.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST|
Updated : April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Amaravati: Women from Andhra Pradesh associated with DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) have the largest savings among all the self help groups (SHGs) in the country, revealed a report released by the Central Statistics Department recently.
According to the report, Andhra Pradesh stands at the top with Rs 15,917 crore as savings made by women of DWCRA associations in banks across the country as of March 31, 2025.
A total of 1.23 crore women from Andhra Pradesh are part of this initiative. No other state or union territory comes close to Andhra Pradesh in terms of savings of DWCRA women, stated the report titled 'Status of Men and Women in Various Aspects in 2025'.
Aggressiveness in the share market too
Andhra Pradesh women are making inroads in share market investments as well. Compared to March 2021, there was a 296% growth in Demat accounts in the state as of October 2025. Nearly 18.62% of the total accounts are held by women. In March 2021, there were 2,47,377 women's accounts, which increased to 11,49,317 as of October 31, 2025. The total number of accounts increased from 15,58,541 to 61,69,875.
Men's accounts increased by 405% and women's accounts by 397% across the country. It is noteworthy that while men's Demat accounts grew by only 283% in Andhra Pradesh during the same period, women's accounts grew by 365%, the report added.
Rs 33,639 per woman's bank account
As of March 31, 2025, there were 9.69 crore individual bank accounts in Andhra Pradesh, out of which there were deposits of Rs 3.28 lakh crore. It is noteworthy that there were deposits of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 4.47 crore accounts belonging to women. On an average, there was Rs 33,639 per account. There are 10.23 crore bank accounts of all types across Andhra Pradesh, out of which Rs 5.3 lakh crore are deposits.
Insurance schemes have the highest share
The CSD report further states that a total of 1,41,58,704 people have registered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) in the state. A total of 3.05 crore people have registered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). Women have registered in higher numbers than men under both the schemes. Nearly 76.97 lakh women have registered for PMJJBY and 1.6 crore women have registered for PMSBY.
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