ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Secures Record Rs 25,304 Crore In Central Funds, Panchayati Raj Leads With Rs 11,184 Cr In FY27

Representational Image | Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pose for a photo, in Amaravati on September 12, 2026 ( X/@JPNadda via ANI )

Other major departmental allocations include Rs 2,500 crore for the Housing Department, Rs 2,351 crore for Higher and Primary Education and Rs 2,232 crore for the Health Department. Additionally, the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,398 crore for Women and Child Welfare, while the Agriculture and Marketing Department secured Rs 1,210 crore for the current fiscal year.

Official data reveals that at least six departments received allocations exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, with the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department leading with a Rs 11,184 crore allocation, of which Rs 4,461 crore has been deposited into the state treasury.

Amravati: The central government has sanctioned Rs 25,304 crore to Andhra Pradesh in the 2026–27 fiscal year, which marks a major hike in funds from previous years.

The state government has also shifted its focus toward the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap connections to 9.54 million rural families. The previous administration spent Rs 2,255 crore over five years, leaving the project incomplete. Following negotiations by the current NDA government, the Centre extended the scheme’s deadline and allocated Rs 2,631 crore for this fiscal year.

Active Fiscal Pool Status (FY 2026-27) (Data source: Andhra Pradesh Government)

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh has been granted Rs 971 crore under the Poshan 2.0 scheme. The funds will provide targeted nutritional support to more than two million children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers across the state.

Data further highlights a significant jump in central funding as compared to previous fiscal years. The state had received Rs 14,109 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 15,126 crore in 2025–26, way below the current allocation.

Officials said a fourth financial instalment from the Centre is expected later this year. “If cleared, the total funding for this fiscal year will match the combined central allocations of the last two years,” they said.

Growth of Central Fund Allocations to Andhra Pradesh (Data source: Andhra Pradesh Government)

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed state departments and district collectors to expedite spending to ensure timely utilisation of the central funds. The state has already benefited nearly 20 million citizens over the 2024–25 and 2025–26 fiscal years, with spending of Rs 38,115 crore in combined central and state shares.

For the current fiscal year, the state treasury has received Rs 10,552 crore from the Centre. For immediate spending, a total pool of Rs 18,516 crore is available, which includes the state’s mandatory matching share. State departments have already utilised Rs 8,694 crore from the initial tranches.