Andhra Scientist Dr. Tammineni Srilatha Wins National Best Woman Scientist Award
She received the award at the national conference organised by the ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Srikakulam/Anakapalle: Agricultural scientist Tammineni Srilatha from Andhra Pradesh has been honoured with the national Best Woman Scientist award for her research on reducing cultivation costs and improving crop yields for farmers. Among 20 scientists selected from across the country, she was the only recipient from the state. She received the award at the national conference organised by the ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal.
Talking about her research, she said that it mainly focuses on reducing cultivation costs for farmers. "Nature itself provides many resources. If farmers use them effectively, soil fertility can improve while reducing investment," she said. Through extensive soil-testing studies, she and her team have worked on identifying the precise quantity of fertilisers required for different crops.
She pointed out that many farmers unknowingly apply excessive nitrogen fertilisers. "This not only increases cultivation costs but also leads to pest problems in crops," she said. To address the issue, her team regularly conducts awareness seminars and training programmes for farmers.
Her team has also contributed to the development of four varieties of sugarcane and paddy. Another major focus of her research is promoting bio-fertilisers, which are gaining importance as more farmers shift towards organic farming. At the research centre, bio-fertilisers are produced in both liquid and solid forms.
"Liquid bio-fertilisers can be used for up to one year, while solid ones remain effective for about six months. These help accelerate plant growth and can increase yields by 10–20 per cent," she explained.
She added that the use of bio-fertilisers reduces dependence on chemical fertilisers, improves soil fertility, lowers pollution, and can even help control pests to some extent. In addition to training farmers, she is also mentoring agricultural students in sustainable farming practices.
"Fertiliser prices are increasing, and their availability is becoming uncertain. In such a situation, bio-fertilisers can be a strong alternative for farmers. My goal is to develop solutions that reduce labour and costs while improving productivity," Dr. Srilatha said, adding that she continues to pursue research in this direction.
Hailing from Lakshmipuram village in Srikakulam district, Dr Srilatha grew up in a family of teachers, but they were interested in farming. "My father used to cultivate land in his spare time. Despite his hard work and patience, he often faced losses due to poor yields. Watching those struggles influenced me," she said.
Inspired to bring a change, she chose to study agricultural science. A PhD in Soil Science, Srilatha joined the Anakapalle Regional Agricultural Research Station in 1990. Presently, she serves as a senior professor and Head of the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry at Acharya N. G. Ranga Agricultural University.
