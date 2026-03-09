ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Scientist Dr. Tammineni Srilatha Wins National Best Woman Scientist Award

Srikakulam/Anakapalle: Agricultural scientist Tammineni Srilatha from Andhra Pradesh has been honoured with the national Best Woman Scientist award for her research on reducing cultivation costs and improving crop yields for farmers. Among 20 scientists selected from across the country, she was the only recipient from the state. She received the award at the national conference organised by the ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil Science in Bhopal.

Talking about her research, she said that it mainly focuses on reducing cultivation costs for farmers. "Nature itself provides many resources. If farmers use them effectively, soil fertility can improve while reducing investment," she said. Through extensive soil-testing studies, she and her team have worked on identifying the precise quantity of fertilisers required for different crops.

She pointed out that many farmers unknowingly apply excessive nitrogen fertilisers. "This not only increases cultivation costs but also leads to pest problems in crops," she said. To address the issue, her team regularly conducts awareness seminars and training programmes for farmers.

Her team has also contributed to the development of four varieties of sugarcane and paddy. Another major focus of her research is promoting bio-fertilisers, which are gaining importance as more farmers shift towards organic farming. At the research centre, bio-fertilisers are produced in both liquid and solid forms.

"Liquid bio-fertilisers can be used for up to one year, while solid ones remain effective for about six months. These help accelerate plant growth and can increase yields by 10–20 per cent," she explained.