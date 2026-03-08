Andhra School Garlands Students With Sandals For Not Wearing Shoes
Uyyuru division deputy education officer Padmarani and mandal education officer Durga Prasad visited the school and reprimanded the school management and staff for the incident.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Uyyur: The management of a private school in Uyyur, under Penamalur mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, humiliated some students by putting a string of sandals around their necks.
The principal of Vijayasai English Medium School objected to about 15 students of Class 10 coming to school without shoes on Friday. In the presence of the class teacher, the students were tied with ropes to the sandals on their feet and tied the same around their necks.
The upset students told their parents about the humiliating experience at night. On Saturday morning, several parents reached the school and confronted the management and the principal about this matter. After getting a negligent response from the school management, they complained to the education department officials.
"The management itself has admitted to the incident. We will submit a report to the district higher authorities and take action as per their orders," said Padmarani.
It is noteworthy that the school correspondent explained to the officials that this was done only to instil discipline and fear among the students, and was never meant for anything derogatory.
The father of a student expressed his concern about who will be responsible if his child commits any atrocities due to such an incident.
