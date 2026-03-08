ETV Bharat / state

Andhra School Garlands Students With Sandals For Not Wearing Shoes

Uyyur: The management of a private school in Uyyur, under Penamalur mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, humiliated some students by putting a string of sandals around their necks.

The principal of Vijayasai English Medium School objected to about 15 students of Class 10 coming to school without shoes on Friday. In the presence of the class teacher, the students were tied with ropes to the sandals on their feet and tied the same around their necks.

The upset students told their parents about the humiliating experience at night. On Saturday morning, several parents reached the school and confronted the management and the principal about this matter. After getting a negligent response from the school management, they complained to the education department officials.

"The management itself has admitted to the incident. We will submit a report to the district higher authorities and take action as per their orders," said Padmarani.